Weather continues delays for highway maintenance work

On Tuesday, county maintenance workers will continue to scrape roads and apply material for any remaining snow or ice.

Due to the snowfall last week, maintenance crews were not able to complete all of last week's scheduled work. The work is scheduled and will resume later this week.

County maintenance work crews will continue cutting and chipping trees that fell during previous snowstorms on various county roads.

Once the storm-related tree cleanup is complete county maintenance crews will begin brush and tree removal in county road right-of-ways on County Road 159 in Nokay Lake Township, between County Highway 8 and Nokay Hall Road, and on County Road 103 in the city of Crosslake and Ideal Township, between county highways 3 and 39. Smaller brush will be chipped at the site. Larger trees will be cut and placed at the back of the road right-of-way for the property owners.

Depending on the weather, the projects should last a few days to a few weeks.