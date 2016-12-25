Fine Arts Student of the Week: Senior loves all art

Memorable fine arts achievement: "In seventh grade I painted 'Cosmo' from the "Fairly Odd Couple' and this painting was put in the Franklin Arts Center arts show."

Other fine arts activities: Pottery and painting first semester and drawing next semester.

Artist most admired: Georgia O'Keefe.

What art medium do you enjoy best: "Art in general is my favorite subject. I like all types of art. I like it all equally."

How do you feel when you do art: "I feel relieved. I feel all of my emotions and I put it down on paper. I like to do art when I am stressed or any chance I can get. I like drawing or sketching random stuff.

"When I was little I would grab a piece of paper because I didn't want to talk to anyone, I was shy. So I would draw flowers and add my own touch."

Where do you get ideas from: "Myself. If I see something cool or I see something on the internet, I will create it and add my own flair to it."

What is your flair: "I add my own uniqueness in each painting. I put myself into my paintings and it shows my personality, my creativity, my own self."

Your best art piece: "The painting I just did my senior year. I'm harsh on myself about my paintings, maybe I don't like one because it's not the right color, but this one I honestly didn't have too many bad things to say. It's an acrylic painting and we had to choose one color you like that describes you and change the tones of it. Make the color brighter or darker, so we had to use whites and blacks for shading. We were suppose to use a photo of ourselves. Ms. Anderson took pictures of all of us, some people did silly pictures, but I smiled because I like to smile a lot.

"On this painting, I chose the color blue because it was how I felt that day. Blue is calming to me."

Dream job: "I hope to be involved in art, either as a teacher or in a how-to-paint class. Or maybe creating my own business, helping others. I've applied to St. Cloud State University for their art program or generals and hope to get in."

Favorite TV show: "One Tree Hill" or "Friday Night Lights."

Favorite book: "Fallen."

Favorite subject: "Art or gym."

Favorite movie: "Deadpool" or "Miracle."

Favorite band: G-Easy, Justin TImberlake or Maroon 5.

Sports/clubs: Swimming and fast- and slow-pitch softball.

Favorite Christmas tradition: "I love being able to spend time with family. Some live outside of the state, so it is fun to have everyone together and see my cousins."

Favorite Christmas treat: Peanut butter blossoms.

Your strongest skill: "My mom said I have a steady hand."

Craziest thing you've ever done: "I went cliff jumping in South Dakota two years ago. It was quite the adrenaline rush when you jump. I jumped into a lake, it was about a good 100 feet or so high."

What are you afraid of: "Greater heights. Cliff jumping was into water so it was safe. I am scared of heights when it doesn't look safe."

Parents: Jana Johnson of Baxter and Mark Johnson of Baxter.