The fire in their Aitkin-area home in September of 2015 meant the family couldn't move back into their home until February 2016, almost five months later, Scott Magnuson said. In the meantime, the family stayed in a rented cabin.

Thankfully, the fire didn't really affect the Magnusons' Christmas celebrations, Magnuson said. The family returned to their property after the fire to pick out a Christmas tree for their temporary home. His two daughters selected a scrawny, bent tree that looked like something the Grinch would prefer.

"It was perfect," Magnuson said. "That's the perfect tree to have."

Every year, the family does fondue for Christmas and visits family in the Twin Cities or Duluth, Magnuson said, so they still got to do those things last year. Still, this year's holiday season has been great, he said, and it's been nice to return to normalcy.

"There's been things that pop up that remind you of the whole thing," Magnuson said.

The fire

The fire occurred on Sept. 26, 2015, while Scott and his wife Melissa were at a gala event for Melissa's employer, Riverwood Healthcare Center Hospital in Aitkin.

Their neighbor's three children were with the two Magnuson daughters, Sophia and Lydia, and a couple of their cousins, Scott Magnuson said. Scott and Melissa left for the event about 5 p.m. with their neighbor, who coincidentally is a member of the Aitkin Fire Department. About 8 p.m., his neighbor's pager went off signalling a fire call.

"His pager went off and his wife said 'you're not going to go a fire call now are you?'" Magnuson said. "And he didn't answer, he was out the door."

The man's wife got a text message saying the fire was on the street the Magnusons live on, so they quickly drove back home. When they got there, the fire department hadn't arrived, Magnuson said, but the Aitkin Police Department and Aitkin County Sheriff's Office were there.

"It seemed like an eternity but it was probably a minute or two, then the fire department got there," Magnuson said.

On the drive home, Magnuson said he was trying to picture what his house would look like when he saw it. He thought it might be engulfed in flames, but instead, he saw flames through a big picture window on the front of the house.

After the adults had left for the event, the children stayed at the Magnuson home before walking the neighbor children back home to go to bed, Magnuson said. Then, the older children decided to go to Dairy Queen, so the Magnuson girls walked back to their house to get the car and saw their house was on fire.

Sophia, who was 16 years old at the time, told Lydia, 14 years old at the time, to call 911, Magnuson said. Sophia then alerted another neighbor who started using fire extinguishers to control the fire, which began in one spot in the living room of the one-level home with a basement walkout.

It helped that Magnuson's neighbor knew the house and could tell his fellow firefighters how to navigate the home, Magnuson said. Firefighters deemed the house saved, he said, because it didn't burn down. Still, they had to gut the main level, removing walls and bringing the home down to studs.

"While they were doing mop up and started tearing walls apart making sure it's out," Magnuson said. "Then you're just sitting there outside, just numb."

The fire left a hole in the living room floor, Magnuson said, and resulted in extensive smoke and heat damage. Thankfully, many sentimental items like Scott and Melissa's wedding photo album were saved.

"The Aitkin Fire Department, they saved our house," Magnuson said.

There were two dogs in the home the night of the fire, Magnuson said. The Magnuson cousins had their dog in a pet carrier, while Coco, the Magnuson dog, was loose in the house. Sophia was able to get her cousins' dog out right away, because she knew where the pet carrier was in the house. She saw her family's dog run down the hallway, but wasn't able to go after it.

The Magnusons told the Aitkin fire chief their dog was still in the house, Magnuson said, and he was able to find the dog under Scott and Melissa's bed. The dog wouldn't come out, he said, so he and his wife went to the window and yelled for the dog, which lured it from under the bed and into the hands of a firefighter.

The aftermath

Because it was dark, the Magnusons couldn't get the scope of the damage the night of the fire. In the morning, after spending a restless night at their neighbor's house, they were able to see the damage.

"Then it was like 'holy cow,'" Magnuson said. "You could see how bad it was."

It was hard on Sophia and Lydia for a few days after the fire, Scott Magnuson said. Everyone was happy to be safe, he said, but it was a weird feeling post-fire.

The family stayed at a cabin owned by Melissa's parents for a few nights while they found more permanent housing, Scott Magnuson said. They moved back into their home on Feb. 19, 2016. In the meantime, they stayed in a rented cabin they found online.

After the fire, an employee with Magnuson's insurance company approached him and assured him he had very good home insurance coverage. They hadn't looked much into their coverage and instead trusted their insurance agent, he said. Thankfully, their trust was repaid.

The home was built in 2004 and the stress of the post-fire renovation was worse than the stress of the initial build, Magnuson said. The initial build was planned out, he said, while the renovation happened without any warning.

"I wouldn't wish it upon anybody," Magnuson said.

It was nice to move back into their home in February, Magnuson said, but it felt weird. Many things were still in boxes and there were minor touchups to do, he said, so things weren't completely done.

"But it was nice to be back home," Magnuson said.