Weather: Ice storm causes Christmas chaos

The National Weather Service issued one type of weather warning or another across all Minnesota, with an ice storm warning covering much of the west-central part of the state. The northern third of the state was under a winter storm warning, while south of St. Cloud through the metro area was under a wind advisory. Portions of eastern Minnesota, including between St. Cloud and Hinckley and around Rochester, were facing freezing rain advisories.

After a freezing drizzle left roads slick Christmas morning, freezing rain began advancing northward at a rapid rate about 3:30 p.m. The NWS office in Duluth reported freezing rain at almost every weather observation site in its southern forecast area, including Crow Wing and Cass counties. The rain was pouring at a steady rate by late afternoon in Brainerd.

Scanner traffic picked up about the same time, with vehicles reported in the ditch, slippery conditions noted and a downed tree blocking a portion of County Road 1 north of Pillager.

Although temperatures were expected to remain at or slightly above freezing overnight Sunday, the NWS noted significant icing was expected with pavement temperatures lower, in the 20s.

Sunday night's precipitation had "the potential to make roads nearly impassable in some areas," the ice storm warning stated. "As the freezing rain moved through southern and central Minnesota, it caused many crashes and even some road closures for a time."

Interstate 94 north of St. Cloud was closed for a time Sunday morning after several crashes occurred on icy roads.

Power outages were another expected outcome of the storm, with trees and powerlines becoming heavy with ice. Combined with strong winds, the potential for fallen trees and power poles increased. Wind gusts recorded at Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport ranged from 18-31 mph, increasing in speed as Sunday evening wore on. A scanner report at 6:20 p.m. noted a downed tree smoldering on a powerline in south Brainerd.

Just before 5:30 p.m. Sunday, two outages affecting Crow Wing Power customers appeared on the electrical co-op's online outage viewer. One outage affected an estimated 52 customers on South Long Lake, while another west of Pequot Lakes showed outages for 24 customers.

At the same time, Minnesota Power's outage viewer indicated 53 customers affected by an outage in Motley, and another 39 customers affected south of East Gull Lake on Pine Beach Road. An area affecting 42 customers southeast of Long Prairie was reported just before 5 p.m.

With ice impacting central Minnesota, snow was the main concern across much of the Northland. The area around International Falls was expected to experience the highest snow accumulations of 4-8 inches.

The freezing rain was expected to turn to snow overnight, with a 60 percent chance of snow through 1 p.m. today.—although less than 1 inch of accumulation was expected in the lakes area. A high of 25 degrees was predicted, but the NWS expected the temperature to drop to 14 degrees by 5 p.m. tonight. The snow is expected to taper off in the evening, when winds could gust to 30 mph.

Skies are forecast to be clear Tuesday and Wednesday, with temps staying in the teens Tuesday before warming up to a high of 31 degrees Wednesday.