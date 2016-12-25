Crews respond to 2 Christmas Day fires
On Christmas Day, the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a camper fire on Wise Road and a chimney fire in Baxter.
At 5 a.m. Sunday, firefighters were called to camper on fire on the 10600 block of Wise Road. When fire crews arrived on scene, the camper was fully engulfed in flames and fire had extended to the garage. The camper was parked within 8 feet of the garage. Crews extinguished the camper and checked for the fire's extension into the garage, pulling off siding on the garage. The fire's cause is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $15,000. There were 19 firefighters on scene. No one was injured. North Ambulance and Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office also assisted.
Later Christmas Day at 3:56 p.m., the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire on the 14400 block of Shoreview Drive in Baxter. When crews arrived on scene they determined the fire was in the enclosure around the chimney and not in the chimney. The fire was contained to the structure around the chimney. Damage is estimated at $6,000. There were 16 firefighters on scene. No one was injured.
"An incident like this is a good reminder to make sure that you are getting your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional on a regular basis," said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes, in a news release.
Baxter Police also assisted at the Shoreview Drive scene.