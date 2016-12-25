Crews respond to 2 Christmas Day fires

Later Christmas Day at 3:56 p.m., the Brainerd Fire Department responded to a report of a chimney fire on the 14400 block of Shoreview Drive in Baxter. When crews arrived on scene they determined the fire was in the enclosure around the chimney and not in the chimney. The fire was contained to the structure around the chimney. Damage is estimated at $6,000. There were 16 firefighters on scene. No one was injured.

"An incident like this is a good reminder to make sure that you are getting your chimney cleaned and inspected by a professional on a regular basis," said Brainerd Fire Chief Tim Holmes, in a news release.

Baxter Police also assisted at the Shoreview Drive scene.