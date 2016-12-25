House fire linked to electrical issue

A caller reported the fire started in a bedroom and everyone was out of the house. When fire crews arrived on scene, the fire was in a bedroom on the second floor of the house. The fire was extinguished and the damage was contained to the bedroom. There was some smoke and heat damage to the second floor. There was extensive overhaul to check for fire extension into the home due to the construction of the house, the fire department reported.

The department reported the fire was caused by an electrical issue with a lamp in the bedroom. Damage is estimated at $20,000 to $30,000. There were 25 firefighters on scene. No one was injured. North Memorial Ambulance and Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office also assisted.