Fisher died after suffering what was described as a massive heart attack while on a flight Friday from London to Los Angeles. She had been in London filming episodes of the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy "Catastrophe." Fisher was rushed from Los Angeles International Airport to UCLA Medical Center after the plane landed.

Fisher was the daughter of actress Debbie Reynolds and singer Eddie Fisher, whose marriage famously broke up when Eddie Fisher had an affair with Elizabeth Taylor. She often remarked that she was born in the spotlight, and her life and career reflected the highs and lows of the entertainment business. Her mother's career struggles after her 1950s heyday weighed heavily on Fisher.

"I grew up on the back side of show business. So I had no desire to go into it. It had beat up my mother," Fisher told the New York Times in 2006. "I had a front-and-center view of how that hurt her. I understood that when they were done with you, they were done."

Fisher demonstrated her skill as a writer with the best-selling 1987 novel "Postcards From the Edge," about an actress struggling to rebuild her career after an overdose. Fisher wrote the screenplay for the 1990 film adaptation, directed by Mike Nichols and starring Meryl Streep and Shirley MacLaine.

Fisher also penned the autobiographical 2008 book "Wishful Drinking," based on her one-woman stage show of the same name. She had recently been promoting her newly published memoir of her "Star Wars" years, "The Princess Diarist."

In her writing and in public, Fisher was revealing about her battles with drugs and mental health issues. Her outspokenness about addiction earned her a lifetime achievement award from Harvard College in 2016 for cultural humanitarianism.

After her parents divorced when she was 2, Fisher was estranged from her father for decades until she became his caretaker prior to his death in 2010.

Fisher got her start in the family business at age 15, when she appeared alongside Reynolds in the 1973 Broadway revival of "Irene." Two years later she made her film debut in the hit comedy "Shampoo" starring Warren Beatty, Julie Christie and Goldie Hawn.

But it was 1977's "Star Wars," later re-titled "Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope" that brought Fisher international recognition. Cloaked in white with her hair parted and tucked into two spiral side twists, the now-legendary character Princess Leia first appeared in the film as the fearless leader of the planet Alderaan, agent of the Rebel Alliance and member of the Imperial Senate.

The film earned six Oscars and launched a franchise of epic proportions. Two sequels followed "A New Hope"—"The Empire Strikes Back" in 1980 and "Return of the Jedi" in 1983—to form what is now known as the original trilogy. Three prequels were released years later between 1999 and 2005, in which Fisher did not participate. Then, when a sequel trilogy was announced starting with 2015's "The Force Awakens," the actress re-joined the series.

In November 2016 Fisher revealed that while filming the original "Star Wars" she had a three-month affair with her co-star Harrison Ford, who was then married to Mary Marquardt. "It was so intense," Fisher said of the secret affair. "It was Han and Leia during the week, and Carrie and Harrison during the weekend."

Following the original "Star Wars" trilogy, Fisher had a steady career in Hollywood, consistently appearing in films and television, though never in roles with the same global visibility as George Lucas' creation. Starting in the early 1990s, Fisher became a much sought-after script doctor for films.

Her performance in Nora Ephron's 1989 romantic comedy "When Harry Met Sally" opposite Bruno Kirby was a stand-out performance, as was her role the same year in "The 'Burbs," a black comedy starring Tom Hanks. More recently, her guest shot on NBC's "30 Rock" earned her an Emmy nomination in 2008. Her guest role as the caustic mother, Mia, on "Catastrophe" also earned good notices.

Her other notable film performances include "The Blues Brothers" (1980), "Garbo Talks" (1984), "Hannah and Her Sisters" (1990), "Soapdish" (1991), "Austin Powers" (1997) and "Scream 3" (2000). Her many TV appearances included guest shots on "Frasier," "Sex and the City," "Entourage," "Smallville," "Weeds," "The Big Bang Theory" and "Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce." Fisher was a semi-regular voice actor on Fox's "Family Guy," as the boss of the brewery where patriarch Peter Griffin works.

As a writer, Fisher wrote episodes of "Roseanne" and "Young Indiana Jones." She co-wrote the 2001 ABC TV movie "These Old Broads," which starred Reynolds, Taylor, MacLaine and Joan Collins as actresses enjoying a sudden career revival. Fisher's stage show "Wishful Drinking" became a 2010 HBO special that earned an Emmy nomination for variety, music or comedy special.

Fisher's personal life was also tumultuous. She began dating musician Paul Simon in 1977 and married him in 1983, but the union lasted less than a year. Fisher had one child, daughter Billie Catherine Lourd in 1992, with CAA managing partner Bryan Lourd. Fisher's relationship with Lourd ended in 1994 and, although they were never married, Fisher frequently referred to Lourd in interviews as her second husband. She was candid in her writing and elsewhere about the emotional experience of having Lourd leave her for a man.

In addition to her mother and daughter, Fisher's survivors include a brother, Todd.

What Fisher's death means to upcoming 'Star Wars' projects

LOS ANGELES—Carrie Fisher's death Tuesday at the age of 60 has left her involvement in a number of film and television projects unresolved. Chief among them is her ongoing role in the Star Wars franchise.

The eighth film in the series, in which Fisher appears as Leia Organa, wrapped shooting in July and is now in post-production. Sources tell Variety that Fisher's work on the sequel was finished. That means that Disney and LucasFilm, the producers of the Star Wars series, will not have to address Fisher's death until the ninth film begins shooting in 2018. Leia was originally slated to appear in that production.

Beyond Star Wars, Fisher was highly sought after for her on camera work and for her writing and script doctoring. Among her many projects, Fisher had a recurring role on the Amazon/Channel 4 comedy series "Catastrophe," playing the caustic mother of star Rob Delaney's character. The show's third season is set to premiere early next year. Fisher was on a flight returning from her work on the show in London at the time she suffered a heart attack.

"Catastrophe" has completed filming for its third season which will air in the spring. There's no word yet on how the show will handle Fisher's character in upcoming seasons. Co-creator and star Sharon Horgan said Tuesday on Instagram: "She was the most generous, fun, gifted, smart, kind, funny funny funny person I've ever met. She certainly wasn't ready to go. I'm so glad we became pals. I'm so devastated at her loss. I want to write about her more but I can't process yet."

Fisher was also supposed to film a role in the film "Wonderwell," which IMDB writes is a fantastical story set in the world of fashion. Director Vlad Marsavin did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of Fisher's work.

Fisher had a recurring role on Fox's "Family Guy" as the voice of Angela, the boss at the brewery where Seth MacFarlane's Peter Griffin works. She most recently appeared in an episode from last season that first aired Jan. 3. It's not clear if she had wrapped work on any additional episodes before her death.

A new documentary, "Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds," will screen at the upcoming Palm Springs Film Festival and air on HBO in March.

In the aftermath of Fisher's death this week, tributes flowed in from across the entertainment landscape. Co-stars such as Mark Hamill and Whoopi Goldberg, as well as Hollywood icons such as Steven Spielberg paid tribute to her sense of humor, her screen talent, and her legacy as a survivor of addiction and mental illness.

Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy said it was difficult to imagine a world without Fisher, praising her as a barrier breaker.

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a very special friend to all of us," she said. "She had an indomitable spirit, incredible wit, and a loving heart. Carrie also defined the female hero of our age over a generation ago. Her groundbreaking role as Princess Leia served as an inspiration of power and confidence for young girls everywhere."

Daniel Holloway and Justin Kroll contributed to this report.