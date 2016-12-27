Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Pets of the Week

    By BRAINERD DISPATCH Today at 5:26 p.m.
    Bozz is a 20-pound, 1-year-old neutered male terrier mix. He was transferred from another shelter and now needs a new home. We don’t know much about him, but he is friendly and sweet. He likes to play with toys and will make a great pet. Come see him today!1 / 2
    Maybell is a 3-year-old spayed female tabby cat. She has beautiful green eyes and a very soft coat. Maybell is a quiet gal who loves to lounge around. She would make a great lap cat for someone lucky enough to take her home! 2 / 2

    Maybell is a 3-year-old spayed female tabby cat. She has beautiful green eyes and a very soft coat. Maybell is a quiet gal who loves to lounge around. She would make a great lap cat for someone lucky enough to take her home!

    Bozz is a 20-pound, 1-year-old neutered male terrier mix. He was transferred from another shelter and now needs a new home. We don't know much about him, but he is friendly and sweet. He likes to play with toys and will make a great pet. Come see him today!

    For more information on these or other adoptable pets, visit www.hartpets.org or stop by the shelter.

    Explore related topics:NewsHeartland Animal Rescue Team
    Advertisement