The Motley Area Food Shelf, Little Falls Holiday Gift Giving Program and the Camp Ripley toy drive open house not only were supported by the personnel on the installation, but increased in donation size from last year.

"It's our responsibility and our privilege to help those in need as a part of the community," said Staff Sgt. Tim Krouth of the Joint Visitors Bureau on Camp Ripley.

Service members, much like any community or group, form deep rooted bonds as they continue through their careers. In many cases, following the entry into such a community, each member becomes part of a family to share in the fortunes and misfortunes as a collective team. This commonality is held together by many reasons some of which are valued as each person's sense of duty, honor, loyalty, respect, selfless service, integrity and personal courage.

The belief in and faith for those around you, leaders and subordinate alike is a common practice for members of the military. To show their devotion and be there for those to their left and right, in good times as well as bad. For soldiers on the battlefield, this is easy to understand, but it's not just for combat, it's the fiber of what helps to make a great community.

This year departments on the installation held challenges in the spirit of competition as well as the holidays to gather the most items for the food shelf drive. Members of the United States Property & Fiscal Office-Minnesota located at Camp Ripley took part in a competition and collectively gathered over 600 individual items which will be donated to a local food shelf in Motley.

The Holiday Gift Tag Program is once again one of the most popular events of the holiday season on Camp Ripley. Over 100 tags listing the wishes of young boys or girls in the Little Falls community were filled within a week of being announced on base and nearly $400 was collected for items not yet filled.

The Army explains that the basic building block of selfless service is "the commitment of each team member to go a little further, endure a little longer, and look a little closer to see how he or she can add to the effort." Those commitments are often formed by the reassurance that we are a team and our resources are mutual for the betterment of the mission. Even when the mission is the joy that comes with the holiday season.

With the help of the men and women at Camp Ripley the Motley Food Shelf received over 1,164 pounds of goods and nearly $200 on Dec. 23.

"Our duty is not just for the battlefield," added Krouth. "We are members of our communities, ready to serve at home and overseas. ... It's not sacrifice when it's for the good of everyone."