The notice of appeal charges the actions of the board in setting the budget were "arbitrary, capricious, oppressive or in unreasonable disregard for the responsibilities and duties of the office of the county attorney, and the county attorney's experience, qualifications and performance."

"I don't appeal my budget lightly, and it saddens me after 20 budget submissions to do so," Ryan said in a statement after Tuesday's county board meeting. "But I believe it's in the best interest of my office and the citizens of Crow Wing County to do so at this time. Other than that I have no comment at this time."

County Administrator Tim Houle said by phone he and the board disagreed with the conclusion forwarded in the appeal.

"These things need to get worked out in the due course of time," Houle said. "I don't want to say anything more than that."

Ryan, who was elected Crow Wing County attorney in 1994, offered a budget proposal in August and an alternative drafted in November. Both were rejected by the county's budget committee. Instead, a modest increase in Ryan's budget to account for cost increases of sexual assault exams and costs expensed to his office for the county's new initiatives was approved by the county board.

In his original proposal, Ryan requested adding an attorney and a legal assistant to his office, in addition to replacing an attorney retiring in January. Accounting for retiring attorney John Sausen's compensation and benefits, the original request to add an attorney and legal assistant would have cost $279,892.

In an amended request, Ryan withdrew adding a legal assistant and said he would wait until mid-year to fill the new attorney position, reducing the 2017 wages for that position from $79,537 to $39,768. The position would then be budgeted for 12 months in 2018 and forward. In lieu of the legal assistant, Ryan requested $30,000 in overtime pay for his current legal assistant staff.

The alternative proposal also reduced the budget line for Sausen's position to the starting pay for a less experienced attorney, rather than carrying over his full compensation in the budget into 2017. The alternative reduced Ryan's request by almost $105,000 to $175,345.

An email to the Brainerd Dispatch from Jason Rausch, finance director, outlined the timeline of Ryan's proposals and the budget committee's responses. Ryan's original request would have equated to an increase of 9.93 percent of his department's levy, or $189,410.

After the budget committee met in September, Rausch was asked to complete an analysis of caseloads within the county attorney's office. In that analysis, Rausch took the total number of full-time equivalent employees and divided it by what he determined was the total number of cases. The number of cases was reached by adding together all cases opened and closed in a given year. Rausch's numbers showed between 2009 and 2015, the caseloads ranged between 351 and 359 per full-time equivalent employee.

Rausch said he worked with Ryan to develop the alternate proposal, which would have increased the office's levy by 4.4 percent, or $84,773. That proposal was submitted to the budget committee in November, but Ryan was unable to attend. A letter written by Ryan attached to this alternate proposal disputed Rausch's analysis as inaccurate, noting open and closed cases cannot be added together to achieve a total number of cases. Some cases are opened in one year and closed in another, he noted.

Ryan also noted attorneys and non-attorney employees should not be considered together as full-time equivalent units.

"What an attorney does and what a legal assistant does are not comparable," Ryan wrote. "To combine the two is double dipping dilution of the actual work being performed by everyone."

An additional committee meeting occurred Dec. 13, prior to the full county board meeting, at which the budget committee passed neither of Ryan's proposed budgets.

Later that night, the board met to consider the 2017 levy and budget resolution. As part of that resolution, a county attorney's office budget with an increase of $15,801, or .83 percent, was approved.

Neither of Ryan's budget proposals would have allowed the county to continue its desired goal to maintain a zero or negative property tax levy, if cuts were not made in other department budgets. The final levy approved was reduced to $34,385,687 in 2017, a $41,312 reduction over 2016.

At the same meeting, Ryan informed the board he was withdrawing his alternative proposal and if he chose to appeal his budget, it would be based upon his original submission. The announcement prompted Commissioner Rosemary Franzen to vote against the budget resolution. Franzen explained after that meeting she wanted clarity on Ryan's budget concerns and did not feel comfortable casting a vote without that.

On Tuesday, Ryan presented the notice of appeal along with a letter to County Administrator Tim Houle. In the letter, Ryan noted the county would bear the costs of any litigation on the matter, including the legal fees of the county attorney's office and legal representation of the county board.

"I do not believe it is in the best interest of the citizens of Crow Wing County to incur such costs," Ryan wrote. "Consequently, I am available if the board of commissioners are interested in negotiating an amicable resolution prior to incurring outside counsel expenses."

Ryan's authority to seek legal remedy if dissatisfied with his office's budget is written into statute. The statute requires county attorneys to appeal within 15 days of passage of the resolution, and further requires the court to hear the appeal upon 10 days' notice to the board chair. The court can order the county attorney and the county board to submit briefs and other memoranda. If the court finds against the county board, the matter is remanded to the board for further action consistent with the court's finding.

Although the matter was not on the board's agenda Tuesday, Commissioner Paul Koering addressed the appeal while the board discussed a resolution concerning compensation for employees and elected officials.

Rather than approving 2 percent increases to commissioners' salaries, as was proposed in the resolution, Koering made a motion to keep the commissioners' salaries the same as 2016.

"I just got this notice that the county board is being sued, and we're probably going to need money to defend ourselves," Koering said. "So I'll defer my increase so we can use that money to defend ourselves against this lawsuit that's pending."

Commissioner Paul Thiede seconded Koering's motion and it passed 3-0. Both commissioners Rosemary Franzen and Rachel Reabe Nystrom were absent Tuesday.

The commissioners were set to earn $29,650 in 2017. Based on the 2016 compensation, the commissioner's will again earn $29,041 instead. A total of $3,045 is saved by keeping compensation the same.

This is not the first time Ryan has raised concerns with his office's budget. In September 2015, Ryan told the board continued cuts to his office's budget were not possible in his view. He asked for a similar increase in staff for the 2016 budget, requesting to replace two outgoing attorneys (one of which is Sausen) with three entry-level attorneys and adding a half-time legal assistant.

In a letter explaining his 2016 budget proposal, Ryan pointed to his staff's workload as a reason he sought expansion.

"I am unable to continue to cut, or flat line, my budget and still continue to provide fair, effective and efficient prosecution and other legal services," Ryan wrote. "In fact, the demands on my staff and office have in many ways increased with changing state directives and cost shifting. ... I hope you will recognize our attempt to provide a thoughtful and creative budget submission."

Ryan repeated the same refrain, verbatim, in a letter enclosed with his 2017 budget proposal. He said Crow Wing County experiences caseloads disproportionate to its population, and noted the state judiciary's transition to e-filing placed "an enormous burden" on the county attorney's office. An adoption petition, for example, once took five minutes to file when it was done by paper, he said. The process now takes a legal assistant one hour.

"The time drain has significantly reduced our efficiencies," Ryan wrote. "By way of example, we use (sic) to get initial criminal discovery out on average with a week or less. We are now looking at four weeks. This has caused delays in the criminal justice system and caused hearings to be continued, thus delaying justice and creating inefficiencies."

Ryan said to address this demand, he recently authorized eight hours of overtime per non-attorney staff member each month. To keep up in 2017, Ryan said he anticipated increasing that allowance to 16 hours per week, equating to $62,795.52 for the year. This would be $2,179.98 more than the cost of the requested legal assistant position, Ryan noted.

"I do not think it is a prudent business model to budget/plan for needing this much overtime in order to meet demand," Ryan said. "Hence, we are requesting the budget legal assistant additional position."

The county board has an opportunity to answer the appeal once it's officially served to the county board chairman from the district court.

Correction: This story was corrected to change a reference on overtime. The original story said to address work demands, Ryan recently authorized eight hours of overtime per non-attorney staff member each week. It should have said each month, not each week.