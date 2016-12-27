The county board Tuesday tabled a decision on adopting a new pay plan proposed by Human Resource Director Tamra Laska. Laska said the updated plan would simplify the wage structure of non-contract employees, or those not represented by a union. Changes would reduce the number of grades from 30 to 13 and simplify the performance-based pay system by establishing three possible performance levels rather than five.

Laska said adoption of the new plan would provide some direction as the county engages in labor negotiations with unions. Six contracts are open this year, Laska said, and five will be in 2017.

Commissioner Paul Thiede expressed reluctance at moving forward on Laska's recommendations.

"Tammy knows well I have respected and enjoyed her work," Thiede said. "In this case, I don't feel a comfort level with moving forward with this today."

Thiede suggested the resolution be separated to address the compensation of elected officials separately from that of non-contract employees.

"I don't think I want that to be a signal that we're putting this aside," Thiede said. "I think further discussions need to occur on this, and it will be brought back before we get too far down the road on negotiations."

Laska said 54 county employees would be affected by whatever pay plan was put into effect. Thiede asked what the impact would be if the decision was put off by several weeks.

"Fifty-four people would not receive a wage adjustment," Laska said.

Thiede clarified the board could make the wage adjustments retroactive to Jan. 1 once they've decided on whether to update the pay plan. Laska said they could.

Thiede asked what the financial impact would be between adopting the new plan and the previous plan.

"Would they get less money?" Thiede asked.

"I do not believe they would," Laska replied.

"The 2016 plan just rolls over until we decide," Thiede said.

"That would be an option," Laska replied. "It would be the current 2016 wage plan with no adjustments to the ranges, so it would be operating under what we have operated under this current year."

Laska said adoption of the new plan would not result in anyone's compensation reducing from current wages. Rather, it would adjust the salary ranges for each position.

"The last time we aligned our pay with market was 2006," Laska said. "Some will see an expanded range. Some will see a contracted range."

Thiede asked why the county couldn't say those employees' pay in January and February would be the same as 2016.

"We can, that's an option," Laska replied.

Thiede said he thought six weeks was enough time for the board to become comfortable with the impacts of a new plan.

"We would be saying we are temporarily freezing pay for our non-contract staff until such time as a decision is made as to which pay plan you would like to adopt," Laska said.

"Exactly," Thiede replied. "That would be my motion."

The board approved Thiede's motion 3-0. Commissioners Rosemary Franzen and Rachel Reabe Nystrom were not present Tuesday.

In a separate motion, the board approved the 2017 benefit plans, after Thiede asked Laska to assure there were no surprises. Laska said there was nothing unusual in the benefit plans.

Elected officials compensation

As part of the resolution, the county board was asked to set wage rates for county elected officials.

These rates are set each year. Laska noted the compensation reflected a 2 percent increase each for the county attorney and county commissioners. The county sheriff received a larger bump of 7 percent. The commissioner per diem, which is a stipend paid for each day of attending meetings in addition to regular board meetings, remained at $50.

County Attorney Don Ryan remains the highest paid elected official and will earn $121,850 in 2017.

Sheriff Todd Dahl will earn $107,210 in 2017, an increase of $7,008. Laska said Dahl requested the increase from the personnel committee in light of his salary lagging those of sheriffs in peer counties.

In 2014, the human resource department conducted a survey of eight counties for salary comparisons. Those counties were Blue Earth, Carver, Ottertail, Chisago, Clay, Rice, Sherburne, Winona, Aitkin and Cass. At that time, the sheriffs in those counties earned an average salary of $112,126, while Dahl was set to earn $98,720 in 2015.

Dahl's raise for 2017 continues to keep him below that now 2-year-old average.

The county board approved increases in compensation for both Ryan and Dahl, in a separate motion from approving compensation for themselves. Commissioner Paul Koering made a motion for the commissioners' pay to remain at 2016 levels rather than increasing the 2 percent. His motion was made in the context of a lawsuit filed by Ryan, who announced Tuesday he is appealing the county board's budget resolution because his budget proposal to increase staff was not accepted. Koering said he would rather his raise go toward potential legal fees to defend the county board, should Ryan's lawsuit go to court.

The board approved Koering's motion 3-0. The commissioners were set to earn $29,650 in 2017. Based on the 2016 compensation, the commissioner's will again earn $29,041 instead. A total of $3,045 is saved by keeping compensation the same.