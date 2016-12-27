Crow Wing County Board: More green, less blacktop

Chris Pence, land services supervisor, told the board the department received four comments on the proposed ordinance, and three of those were from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency on the article concerning septic systems.

Pence ran through a list of amendments, many of which were clarifications, deletions and the condensing of articles. In all, 19 sections saw changes.

One of the more notable changes to the ordinance came in the parking standards. Pence said when the county adopted its standards, it took them mostly from Baxter's requirements without as much examination as he would have liked.

The change allows commercial properties to begin by constructing half the parking required by the ordinance, with a re-evaluation in three years. The idea, Pence said, is to prevent impervious surfaces that might not be necessary.

"One thing that bothers me is when I pull into a parking lot at a big box store, a Target or a Wal-Mart, and you have acres and acres of blacktop that will never be used and this creates a lot of impervious coverage," Pence said.

Pence said the alternative parking standards were implemented in Crosslake when the county led a rewrite of the land use ordinance in the city. Ace Hardware in Crosslake is an example of the alternative standards in practice. Pence said when the hardware store expanded, it opted not to add more parking, instead retaining a lawn and wooded area it would have converted to parking. The green space amounted to 6,000 square feet.

Pence said if the commercial property owner determined a need for the spaces, they could construct the parking without returning to the county for additional approval.

Other substantive changes mentioned by Pence included:

• An increase in the size of boardwalks required from 6 feet to 8 feet to meet Minnesota Department of Natural Resources standards for dock width. Pence said the change would accommodate the standard width of golf carts.

• Removal of a ban on fencing along shorelines, instead allowing fences no taller than 4.5 feet. Pence said the ban resulted in more enforcement issues than expected and allowing fences did not have an impact.

• Allowing construction of 400 square feet of permeable surface to be designed by someone other than an engineer. Pence said the area was small enough that it placed an undue burden on property owners.

The county board approved the land use ordinance 3-0. Commissioners Rachel Reabe Nystrom and Rosemary Franzen were absent.

In other business, the county board:

Hosted a public hearing on the county fee schedule. No members of the public spoke for the third year in a row. Changes were made in two areas: GIS information services and the highway department.

The fee for digital imagery for orthoimagery increased from $3,750 to $4,000. This would apply to customers wishing to purchase high-resolution maps of Crow Wing County collected from aerial photography. Jay Sikkink, information technology director, told the board Tuesday he was unsure whether anyone had ever purchased the imagery. GIS subscription mapping was also changed from a tier structure to a flat monthly rate of $40.

In the highway department, changes were made to the costs of mailbox supports. The cost of a support only for a property on a county road was increased from $25 to $35 to recover half the cost of the support. The cost of installation of a support on a county road was increased from $50 to $65, also to recover half the cost. The cost of a support for properties on non-county roads was increased from $55 to $65, to recover the full cost.

Approved a final payment on a contract between the county and Anderson Brothers Construction for pavement reconditioning on county highways 31 and 34. The final contract amount was $2,921,996, which was $226,383 over the original contract amount, a difference of 8.4 percent. The reason for the overrun, explained County Engineer Tim Bray in his request for board action, was the addition of extra leveling of county highway 30, 34 and 36 due to favorable bid prices.

"The extra pavement and washouts due to heavy rain events were a factor in overrunning," Bray wrote. Anderson Brothers also met incentives for pavement smoothness and density.

Authorized entering into a contract between the county and Anderson Brothers Construction for three bituminous surfacing projects on the county's highway improvement plan: County Road 127 from County Road 137 to County Highway 3; County Road 137; and Gilbert Lake Road, Smith Road, Sandberg Road, Pine Circle, Blakeman Road, Jean Street and Paul Street.

The bid was one of four received and was the lowest. The engineer's estimate on the projects was $1,360,514.65. Construction will take place summer 2017.

Extended a grant agreement between Crow Wing County and Region Five to support costs of septic treatment systems upgrades for low-income landowners. The grant was set to expire Dec. 31, although $23,500 of the $37,900 remained unspent.

"Crow Wing County plans to improve its outreach efforts through press releases, notices to and meetings with contractors and more exposure on the Crow Wing County website," stated a request for board action written by Chris Pence, land services supervisor.

The grant was extended through Dec. 31, 2017.

Approved a contract with Richard Grundtner LADC for chemical use assessments for community services. The contract was inadvertently left off a list of other contracts approved for community services at the Nov. 22 meeting.

Approved commitments of existing fund balances, per a requirement of the Governmental Accounting Standards Board. The amounts of each commitment will be finalized at year's end. General fund commitments include: other post-employment benefits, information technology, facilities, veteran services van, dive team, mounted patrol, TRIAD, employee recognition program, wellness program and honor guard. The commitment from the community services fund was for the breastfeeding peer counseling group. From the highway fund, commitments were for the 2017-2021 highway improvement plan construction and for the Highway 371 project.

Appointed Mike Aulie, mayor of Deerwood, to the Crow Wing County Housing and Redevelopment Authority. The appointment is for five years. Les Degner was appointed to the Crow Wing County Extension Committee by the board chair, for a term of three years.

Approved the sale of tax-forfeited property to the Crosby School District. The three parcels adjoin other property it owns that connect to its parking lot. The district agreed to the condition the buildings were required to be demolished within one year of purchase. The sale price was set at $10,800.

Approved a new liquor license for Mission Tavern, formerly McCabe's Pub, for on-sale and Sunday liquor sales. The license was recommended by Mission Township and is subject to the recommendation of the county attorney and sheriff.

Approved the transfer of a liquor license from B&D Young LLC to Double A LLC, doing business as St. Mathias Bar and Grill. The transfer was recommended by St. Mathias Township and was subject to recommendation by the county attorney and sheriff.

Approved a new tobacco license for Zorbaz of Crozz Lake in Crosslake.

Supported the lawful gambling application to conduct bingo for a limited time period for the Immanuel Lutheran Church for an April 2 event at the Holy Family Activity Center in Roosevelt Township.

Supported a new premises gambling permit for Confidence Learning Center at Hassies in Oak Lawn Township.

Approved the hiring of two new positions: part-time aquatic invasive species coordinator in land services, which is grant funded, and an investigator in the sheriff's office, which was approved in the sheriff's office 2017 budget.

Approved the hiring of Tyler Anderson, social worker, community services, and Joey Froelich, maintenance technician, facilities.

Accepted the departure of John Sausen, assistant county attorney, and approved replacement staffing for his position.