A threat of legal action against Crow Wing County over the property looms into 2017 following a request of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources by the Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council. A letter sent in November to DNR Commissioner Tom Landwehr asks the state agency to "initiate appropriate legal action" to remedy what the council believes is a breach of contract by the county as a recipient of grant dollars.

Known as the Mississippi River Northwoods, the land is a Crow Wing County-owned parcel set aside for preservation through the use of dollars from the Outdoor Heritage Fund. The Lessard-Sams council recommends projects to receive grants from the fund, a stash of state tax dollars constitutionally dedicated for land preservation by the 2008 Legacy Amendment.

Purchased from the Potlatch Corporation in 2012 for more than $11 million, Mississippi River Northwoods is 2,000 acres nestled between the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport and the Crow Wing County Landfill. It contains 2.7 miles of river shoreline and combined with adjacent properties, the land acquisition shielded more than 9 miles of contiguous Mississippi River shoreline from development.

At issue is whether an 11.5-mile designated multi-use trail system—which allows all-terrain vehicle use—is appropriate for land acquired for these specific purposes. Using existing forest roads and motorized trails carved through the property over its years in private ownership, the trail system does not include any new trails or widening of existing ones. The trail system was approved by the county in June following a 2014 application by the Cuyuna Iron Range Riders, a local ATV club.

Crow Wing County officials maintain they were clear about how the land would be managed from the beginning, including potential trail designation. By announcing intentions to manage the land as they do all other county forests, county officials said this included the county's policy on permitting motorized use on those lands. The trails were open to motorized use once the county took ownership, which is Crow Wing County's policy for all its 105,000 acres of forest land unless specifically posted as closed.

"If they don't want ATV trails on property that is acquired, fine," said Tim Houle, Crow Wing County administrator, in a November interview. "Pass a rule that goes forward. But don't pass a rule ex post facto. But that's kind of what is happening here. We're being blamed ex post facto because new members of the council don't want ATVs on the property."

Lessard-Sams council members expressed disappointment and exasperation as Crow Wing County proceeded with designation of the trail system. This included the idea the county acted inconsistently with its accomplishment plan, a document describing the intentions and terms under which the Outdoor Heritage Fund dollars are disbursed.

"I get a little hot about this, because we've been over it and over it and over it," said Jane Kingston, Lessard-Sams council member, at a September meeting. "The county is saying we should have known. We're saying, they should have been forthright in telling us in the accomplishment plan. ... Is the council supposed to be aware of all the arcane, sub rosa conditions of land management in all 87 counties without having it square in the face?"

The November letter was the second request the council made of the DNR concerning the property. This summer, the council asked the DNR to cease consideration of a grant-in-aid funding application from the county for dollars from the DNR's Off-Highway Vehicle Trails Assistance Program. The program offers funding for trail systems to support maintenance, signage and enforcement.

"Increased motorized access and use is incongruent with the original purpose of the appropriation and, the council believes, is in violation of the OHF (Outdoor Heritage Fund) accomplishment plan," the most recent letter stated.

Among the possible legal remedies would be confiscation of the property from the county or a requirement of the millions in funds to be returned to the Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Sarah Strommen, assistant DNR commissioner, said in November the state agency was determining its role in the conflict.

"We need to understand what the DNR's real role and authority is with respect to the request made of us," Strommen said.

As for the grant-in-aid request, Strommen said the DNR was reaching out to the county and local ATV club.

"I think that we are hoping that some kind of amicable solution can be found short of initiating a legal action, in terms of working with the county and the local club and our staff that would be reviewing the county's proposal," Strommen said. "It's not uncommon when a grant-in-aid proposal comes to the DNR that there is back and forth with that proposal ... whether through that process and that practice, there's a way we can address the constitutional concerns, address the primary concerns."

Houle has suggested the grant-in-aid application represented an opportunity for compromise, noting the DNR could request certain stipulations to alleviate some of the concerns of state officials.

Comments submitted in an earlier public comment period suggested a compromise on the county's end could be discluding trails in the more ecologically sensitive shoreland areas—including near a bald eagle's nest—from the system. This compromise could shift the trail system to more focused routes on the southern end of the property, closer to Highway 210.