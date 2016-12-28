Top 10: No. 9 - Economic development begins to boom

The efforts this year, along with plans, are making this the biggest push for large projects in Baxter since Costco joined the area in 2012.

A planned junior box retail center in Baxter was identified earlier this year with tenants of T.J. Maxx, PetSmart, ULTA cosmetics and an unnamed national sports retailer. Dick's Sporting Goods was the most often speculated name for this development. HJ Development also presented plans for stores and restaurants on the undeveloped land on the southwest corner of Glory Road and Highway 371 across the street from Olive Garden.

This past summer, Oppidan—owner of the retail space that is home to Gander Mountain in Baxter—released a new proposal to construct two new buildings in the parking lot facing Highway 371 in front of Gander Mountain came forward. The proposal called for a coffee shop, dental office and retail and restaurant space. A couple of names were dropped regarding tenants, including Aspen Dental and Caribou Coffee. Names of the possible restaurants were not disclosed. The plan is for two retail centers, one with 9,000 square feet and one with 6,000 square feet. One building would include three tenants of two restaurants bordering a single retail store. The southerly most building would house Aspen Dental and the Caribou coffee shop with a drive-through window on the south end.

In addition, Oppidan stated there are plans to redevelop the Gander Mountain site as well in the near future. Expectations were for construction in 2017.

Brewery options expanded throughout the lakes area with redevelopments such as Roundhouse Brewery at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd and the current construction of the Jack Pine Brewery in Baxter, along with the construction of the Dennis Drummond Wine Company south of Brainerd. Ground was broken for the wine company and work on the site to include a bistro and event center began in the summer of 2016.

Repurposing continued at the Brainerd Industrial Center, formerly the Wausau Paper Mill, and at the Northern Pacific Center in Brainerd. This year, Graham Technology's company Green Nature Cycle, a lawn specialist recycler and bio-fuel company, announced it would be leasing 40,000 square feet of space at the 600,000-square-foot BIC.

Building projects added to Fairview Conservancy office park in Baxter and a new office building went up on Forthun Road for Chad Schwendeman's Exit Realty company with additional tenants included in the office building.

There were remodels such as Cub Foods in Baxter. Entire fresh builds in familiar spots such a Royal Tire in Brainerd. And major landscape changes with the landmark Bonanza being razed for a new Riverwood Bank. New additions to the community included Mattress Firm in Baxter and Tim Hortons in Brainerd. The Wells Fargo Bank building by Menards in Baxter was torn down to make room for a two planned retail sites as part of the Northwoods Crossing development. Plans call for two restaurants without drive-thrus (with 40 seats each), a 25-seat restaurant with a drive-thru and a 20-seat coffee shop with a drive-thru.

Among other proposed projects unveiled was a 4,000-square-foot sit-down restaurant, which could be constructed on wooded land just south of Frandsen Bank and Trust near the intersection with Highway 371 and Excelsior Road in Baxter. This land, called the Fruth property, is the last undeveloped land on the highly coveted Highway 371 and 210 corner.

The sit-down restaurant is described as a high-turnover eatery. A 3,000-square-foot retail store is proposed next door.

Construction wasn't limited to the Brainerd and Baxter area with projects like Dollar General in Pillager. A number of restaurants either opened in 2016 or moved closer to doing so from The Local 218 on Mill Avenue in Brainerd to 612 Station Bar & Grill in downtown Brainerd to work currently on Burritos California Mexican Grill, which is remodeling the former Daylight Donuts shop on Washington Street in Brainerd. These projects represent a sampling, although not an exhaustive list, of all the activity in the lakes area.

Work this year is laying the groundwork for a busy construction year in 2017.