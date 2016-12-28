Top 10: No. 10 - Multi-year highway project underway

The project technically started in December of 2015, with soil boring and testing being conducted north of Nisswa.

More visible work began around Valentine's Day this year, as crews began clearing trees along Highway 371 between Nisswa and Pequot Lakes to make way for the construction project. Crews had to complete the work by April 1 so as not to impact the northern long-eared bat. The trees had to be down by April 1—while the endangered bats are hibernating elsewhere—but could be processed after that date.

The tree clearing covered a 125-acre stretch of trees along a 9-mile stretch from Nisswa to Jenkins. Those trees found a second life with the project, as many were turned into mounds of wood chips used for erosion control berms to keep surface water on the project, as well as for the platform on Cullen Brook just north of Nisswa.

Those wood chip piles attracted attention during the project, as they gave off plumes of steam which looked like smoke to many onlookers. The piles contained lots of green wood which caused the center of the pile to become hot, but not hot enough to burn. What people saw was not smoke, but steam. When the air temperature dropped, the piles gave off small plumes of steam.

A significant goal accomplished this fall - the County Road 11 bridge over a new segment of four-lane Highway 371 in Pequot Lakes was completed, and that road between Pequot Lakes and Breezy Point reopened Friday, Oct. 28, after a five-month detour was in place.

During the 2016 construction season, project crews:

• Relocated 94 miles of utilities,

• Installed more than three and a half miles of mulch berms to filter job site water runoff,

• Planted 5 tons of prairie grass seed,

• Hauled more than 120,000 scraper loads and 6,700 truckloads of material.

The Paul Bunyan Trail has a new overpass bridge. Though some sections of trail were temporarily off limits during construction, it is now fully open again, following a slightly new route in some locations.

Because of the expansion, part of the old Highway 371, which ran through Pequot Lakes, could become a part of Trailside Park in the city.

Trailside Park is adjacent to Highway 371 and the Paul Bunyan Trail in downtown Pequot Lakes, and includes a children's playground area, Dru's Garden, Veterans Memorial and bandshell on the north side, and the chamber information building on the south side.

When the four-lane Highway 371 is complete east of downtown in 2017, the current highway through the center of Pequot Lakes will become a city street. SAS+Associates in Duluth have presented concepts of either eliminating part of the street or reducing its width to add more space to the park.

The first concept sees the current Highway 371 being eliminated in the northern half of the park, making way for a pond and splash park. A circuit walking path surrounds the playground, pond and a central plaza.

In the second concept, Highway 371 would remain intact throughout the park, but it would be narrowed from its present size with parking spaces added along the road. The bandshell stage is rotated, facing northwest. The pond and splash park are moved to the southern portion of the park in this concept.

Much of the work done in 2016 was alongside the roadways, and construction work will be slightly different in 2017, with more on-road work. Construction work next year will include more work on southbound lanes than done this year, which entails more traffic interaction. Construction is set to begin again in the spring, with the northbound lanes being finished first. Crews will relocate traffic control barriers and barrels for snow plows, but the roads that are open now are likely to be the same roads that will be open throughout the winter.

The expansion project has a scheduled completion date of fall 2017.