Stories covered change from new owners in an enterprise that grew to touch the Midwest and become a household name, tragic loss of life and the judicial system at work, a polarizing election season, conflict in determining the future for an important stretch of undeveloped land along the Mississippi River, a surge in economic development in the lakes area and big changes to smaller communities from Crosby to Pequot Lakes.

Mother nature continued to confound the lakes area with repeated blows, including a tornado. But the destruction nature can bring also reveals anew what is known but perhaps forgotten during easier times—the resilience of people and the compassion of others from neighbors, rescuers and relief workers.

The top 10 stories are taken from the newspaper's front pages and are suggested and then voted upon by the full Dispatch newsroom. The top vote getters fill out the top 10. This year, in an unusual circumstance, there was a tie for the No. 10 story. And the Dispatch included for a story that grabbed attention and imagination and might have had people looking a little more closely when seeing an odd shape on a trail or in a waterway. Because it could have been an alligator.

The following is the list of the top 10 Brainerd lakes area news stories of 2016.

1. Mills Fleet Farm is sold.

2. Storms - For the second consecutive year, storms hit the lakes area and in some cases followed already beaten paths and spawned a tornado. Click to Read

3. Nathan Becker and Tyler Cronquist, both charged for a 2015 double shooting that left one man dead, faced the judicial system in 2016 with very different outcomes.

4. Cuyuna Regional Medical Center, with its roots as a miners' hospital, votes 12-6 to change from public to nonprofit for operations.

5. Election 2016. No other story may have dominated headlines more this year than the election season from an unprecedented presidential race to a changing of the guard on city councils, making 2016 stand out now and no doubt well into the history books.

6. Mille Lacs Lake's walleye shortage reached the top levels of state government as the summer walleye fishing season was closed early for the second consecutive year.

7. Tragedy struck as an innocent child's life was snuffed out and her body recovered in Cass County.

8. Murder mystery in Morrison County - The death of a 41-year-old hunter was difficult enough for his loved ones but the shooting death, first thought to be accidental, was later determined to be a homicide.

9. After a long, slow recovery to the Great Recession, the economic engine of the lakes area seemed to be picking up steam in 2016 with a number of redevelopments, new businesses and several planned retail projects that will make 2017 a busy building year.

10 (tie). Highway 371 - Work began in earnest in 2016 on turning Highway 371 into four-lanes from Nisswa to Jenkins.

10 (tie). Mississippi River Northwoods - Controversy erupted between Crow Wing County and Lessard-Sams Outdoor Heritage Council regarding the county's plans for a recreational trail at Mississippi River Northwoods property. The land is a Crow Wing County-owned parcel set aside for preservation through the use of dollars from the council's Outdoor Heritage Fund.

Honorable Mention. 2 alligators found this summer in lakes area.