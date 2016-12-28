Top 10: No. 3 - Cronquist/Becker cases have different results

The crime and the subsequent manhunt for the two suspects had the city following social media and watching homes next door being searched on a cold January night.

The two suspects were then identified as 23-year-old Tyler Allan Cronquist and 26-year-old Nathan David Becker, both of the Brainerd area.

A grand jury indicted Cronquist and Becker in connection with the Jan. 4 shootings of two people at an apartment on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Brainerd.

Cronquist was indicted with first-degree murder with premeditation and attempted first-degree murder with premeditation; Becker was charged with first-degree aiding and abetting Cronquist on both counts.

The shootings were reported shortly after 5 p.m. Jan. 4 at an apartment on the 800 block of Juniper Street in Brainerd.

The victims were Joseph Kroll, 31, Brainerd, and Chelsey Crawford, 31, Brainerd. The victims were airlifted to North Memorial Medical Center in Robbinsdale, where Kroll died as a result of a gunshot wound to the head. Crawford, who also suffered a gunshot wound to the head, underwent surgery for her injuries and survived. Cronquist and Becker fled the scene and law enforcement conducted a search to locate them.

Becker was taken into custody after police located him in a vehicle about 10 p.m. Jan. 4 outside the SuperAmerica Station on South Sixth Street in Brainerd. At about 11 p.m. Jan. 4, Cronquist turned himself in to police. Both were arrested without incident, police said.

This fall, Cronquist, who admitted guilt to shooting two victims in the head, killing one, was sentenced Tuesday to close to 40 years in prison for the crimes. This is one of the first cases where the Dispatch was granted permission to be in the courtroom during the sentencing, based on a pilot project to create more access so the public can see the judicial system in action. The victims' representatives and families read impact statements to the court outlining their loss.

The sentencing came after a plea hearing, where Cronquist admitted guilt to second-degree murder with intent of shooting and killing Kroll; and second-degree attempted murder with intent, where he shot and seriously injured Crawford. Cronquist admitted he intended to shoot both victims with the intent to kill.

A Crow Wing County jury found Becker not guilty in May on all felony charges of aiding and abetting Cronquist with first-degree murder with premeditation and attempted first-degree murder with premeditation.

The jury deliberated for about two hours and came back to the courtroom with the verdict. They found Becker not guilty on four counts of aiding and abetting Cronquist for first- and second-degree murder with premeditation and attempted first- and second-degree murder with premeditation.