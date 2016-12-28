Top 10: No. 1 - Mills Fleet Farm sold

The family company, which makes its headquarters in Brainerd, first started serving customers as Fleet Wholesale Supply in 1955 and now employs about 6,000 in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa and North Dakota.

Stewart Mills III said there were several interested parties but they were making sure to find one that was a good fit for the organization and also the best fit for the employees

"We care very much about our employees and we want to make sure whoever the new owners are they take very good care of them," Mills said. "The employees have taken very good care of us."

Mills said the company reached a point where, in order to continue to grow at a speed to be competitive, it needs to look for outside sources for capital and couldn't continue to finance growth solely through its own checkbook. Mills said they could sustain a much slower growth rate, but they know the business potential is there for more and the decision to move forward was made by the family as a group.

"For the long term, this is what is right for the business, this is what is right for our employees," Mills said. "It's a very, very painful decision for the Mills family."

An outside consultant was brought on board to look at different options and the family company came to the decision selling the business was the best alternative for the business itself, the employees and communities served.

In early January of 2016, a sale was reported. Global investment firm KKR announced it is acquiring Mills Fleet Farm and the two companies entered into a definitive purchase agreement.

"We are proud to partner with Mills Fleet Farm, a highly differentiated brand in the Midwest, and invest behind its continued growth," said Nate Taylor, member of KKR's Private Equity team, in a news release. "In doing so, we remain committed to Mills Fleet Farm's founding values—and those shared by KKR—of honesty, integrity, hard work, service and loyalty to our customers and partners. We anticipate investing significantly in the business, adding infrastructure, stores and local jobs."

Stewart Mills Sr., along with his sons, Henry Mills II and Stewart Mills Jr., founded Fleet Farm in 1955.

The Mills Automotive Group, with 12 franchises, was not part of the transaction.

In December, Bill's Gun Shop and Range became the new owner of the Mills Indoor Shooting and Archery Range in Baxter. Bill's Gun Shop officially took ownership of the facility in late December and planned to reopen Jan. 1.