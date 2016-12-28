Fire department responds to multiple calls
The Brainerd Fire Department responded to multiple calls for service over the past few days.
Crews were called at 8:58 p.m. Sunday to the 6800 block of Excelsior Road for a power line arcing. They provided standby assistance.
Firefighters were called at 3:49 p.m. Monday to the 19000 block of Love Lake Road for a carbon monoxide alarm. They determined the cause to be a malfunctioning detector.
Crews were called at 4:07 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of Beaver Dam and Wise roads for a crash and were canceled enroute.
At 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, crews were called to Mann Lakes 12 Theatre, 14145 Baxter Dr., for a rescue call. They were canceled enroute.