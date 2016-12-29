After great start, Vikings can only finish at .500

"No," he said, setting his jaw in a way his defense didn't while giving up 72 points to the Colts and Packers the last two games.

Zimmer will be trying to beat the Chicago Bears, a 3-12 team that shoved the Vikings down the slippery slope that turned a 5-0 start into a 2-8 slide. The Vikings were 5-1 and coming off a loss at Philadelphia when they marched into Soldier Field for a Monday Night Football game on Halloween.

It was the quintessential NFL bounce-back game. The Vikings were 5 1/2-point favorites against the Bears (1-6). The Vikings would take care of business and head back home to meet the surging Detroit Lions.

Right?

"You go in (to Chicago), you're definitely expecting to win," Vikings defensive tackle Tom Johnson said Wednesday. "After having such a great start and then losing to Philly, we were expecting to come in and make a big play and use that momentum to ride us into the season.

"We were expecting to turn around and pound the pavement and get back on track. But it just didn't work."

Bears rookie Jordan Howard had 202 yards from scrimmage, including 153 rushing, and the Bears defense sacked Sam Bradford five times in a 20-10 victory.

The Vikings never recovered.

And now, here they are, playing for pride and the ability to say they didn't have a losing record during a tumultuous season that started with quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffering a freak season-ending knee injury 12 days before the opener.

But despite what Zimmer says, the coach is using this game to continue evaluating his younger players and what he wants to do at offensive coordinator for the 2017 season.

Tight ends coach Pat Shurmur has served as interim offensive coordinator since Norv Turner resigned two days after the Bears loss.

Shurmur, who worked with Bradford in St. Louis in 2010 and Philadelphia last year, has helped Bradford post one of the best, if not the best, season of his career.

Bradford's completion percentage of 71.3 is on pace to break the NFL record, while his interception percentage (0.8) would break Brett Favre's franchise mark of 1.3 in 2009.

With 10 completions, Bradford will surpass the team record of 379 set by Daunte Culpepper in 2004.

So, Mike Zimmer, will Shurmur's relationship with Bradford play a role in your decision on whether to keep Shurmur as offensive coordinator?

"I don't know," Zimmer said. "My plan is, what I'm going to do is sit down, take a few days. I'm going to work but I'm going to sit down, take a few days and kind of refresh everything in my mind. Then I'll make all kinds of decisions and evaluate a lot of different things.

"But I'm not going to worry about it right now. I don't want to make any rash decisions on anything. I don't want to linger from whatever happens Sunday or the past Sunday or the season. I want to take a fresh, new look at everything."

Naturally, Bradford is pulling for Shurmur.

Bradford isn't guaranteed to be the starter in 2017. Bridgewater was the team's quarterback of the future before being injured, but he might not be fully recovered by the start of next season.

"I'm all for it," Bradford said when asked if he wants Shurmur to get the job for next season. "Obviously, me and Pat have been together. We were together my rookie year. We were together in Philadelphia.

"Like I said, I just really enjoy working with him. I think he has a great mind. I've learned a lot from him. I owe a lot to Pat, and it has been really fun getting back and having him call the plays."

Although Zimmer won't commit to Shurmur at this point, he does sound impressed. He wasn't happy that Turner walked out on him, but he has been happy with how Shurmur has crafted a shorter-passing attack to help an offensive line decimated by injuries.

"Well, the statistics since he's taken over are a lot better, No. 1," Zimmer said when asked what he likes about Shurmur. "I keep a list of statistics from when he started and prior to that. Most every area has improved. If that's what you're asking."

In 14 starts, Bradford has thrown 17 touchdown passes with only four interceptions. His 98.3 passer rating is the highest of his career. His four highest passing totals this season have come under Shurmur.

"I think he has a great mind; I've learned a lot from him," Bradford said. "I owe a lot to Pat, and it has been really fun ... having him call the plays."

--Cornerback Captain Munnerlyn was the runaway winner while successfully defending his title as the Korey Stringer Good Guy Award for his cooperation and insightfulness with reporters.

"This is going in my man cave," Munnerlyn said as he looked at the winner's plaque as the first back-to-back winner since Daunte Culpepper in 2003-04.

The award, which is voted on by the Twin Cities chapter of the Pro Football Writers of America, is named in honor of the former Vikings offensive tackle who died of heatstroke after collapsing on the field during a training camp practice in 2001.

Munnerlyn has won the award in both of his seasons with the team. He's hoping for another one, but the No. 1 nickel slot corner realizes that might not be possible since his contract expires and the team drafted his heir apparent, Mackensie Alexander, in the second round this season.

"I'd like to three-peat," he said. "Like the Lakers."

Reporters have clung to Munnerlyn in good times and a lot of bad times of late. He's never turned anyone down and is always available during media access periods and after games.

"It is truly a blessing to receive this award," Munnerlyn said. "To be back-to-back is like 'Wow.' We definitely have some good guys on this team, guys who like talking to the media. I don't know if they like talking more than me."

--The Vikings lost Teddy Bridgewater to a freak knee injury during a non-contact drill 12 days before the season opener. They added Adrian Peterson and both starting tackles to injured reserve before the bye week. They started 5-0 but have gone 2-8 since.

Norv Turner resigned as offensive coordinator when the team was 5-2. Mike Zimmer had four eye surgeries and missed the Cowboys game. The Vikings plane got stuck in the snow in Appleton, Wis., causing players to be lowered to the ground two by two the day before the Christmas Eve loss at Green Bay.

But there are five current Vikings -- Chad Greenway, Brian Robison, Adrian Peterson, Everson Griffen and Marcus Sherels -- who were around for the 2010 season.

Another promising season that saw the team, the coach and even the stadium collapse.

Brett Favre was coaxed out of retirement, but the magic was gone. A 3-7 start saw Brad Childress get fired a year after getting a contract extension. The Metrodome roof collapsed, forcing a home game at Ford Field in Detroit two days later.

Randy Moss arrived for his second stint via trade from New England and was released less than a month later after ripping Childress and teammates in a bizarre post-game interview in which he announced that he would ask and answer his own questions following a loss at New England.

And the Vikings also played the league's first Tuesday game since 1946 when the threat of a snowstorm in Philadelphia forced their game to be delayed by two days.

"We've had a lot of crazy things happen this year," Greenway said. "But 2010 was by far the more bizarre year."

NOTES: DE Danielle Hunter has a team-high 12 sacks. He's the second-youngest player on the team behind rookie Laquon Treadwell. Hunter, a third-round pick in 2015, ranks second in sacks among second-year NFL players. He has 18. Vic Beasley of Atlanta has 18 1/2. ... TE Kyle Rudolph has a career-high 72 catches for 723 yards. He ranks second among NFC tight ends in catches behind Greg Olsen (77). He's also third among NFC tight ends in yards receiving and tied for second in touchdowns with six. ... KR Cordarrelle Patterson leads the NFL in kick return average (31.5) and is on pace to lead the league in that category for the third time in his four seasons. ... LG Alex Boone (lower back) did not practice Wednesday. If he can't play against the Bears, Zac Kerin is a possibility. Kerin filled in at right guard and held his own during extensive action in a game earlier this season. ... WR Stefon Diggs (hip) did not practice Wednesday. If he can't play, it will mean more reps for Cordarrelle Patterson and possibly Jarius Wright. ... RB Adrian Peterson (groin/knee) didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play in what could be his last game as a Viking. Peterson returned from injured reserve against the Colts on Dec. 18, but suffered a groin injury while playing his first 12 snaps since tearing meniscus in his right knee in Week 2. ... WR Laquon Treadwell (ankle) didn't practice Wednesday and isn't expected to play against Chicago. If he doesn't, the first-round draft pick will finish his rookie season with one catch. ... RG Brandon Fusco, who has missed the last two games because of a concussion, was limited in Wednesday's practice. It was his first action since suffering his second concussion of the season. ... FB Zach Line, who missed the Packers game because of a concussion, was limited in Wednesday's practice.