Winning lottery ticket sold in Aitkin

A Gopher 5 ticket worth $563,976 for the Dec. 28 drawing was sold at The Junction, in Aitkin.

The winning Gopher 5 numbers for Dec. 28 were 13-25-27-31-35, a news release said.

The holder of the winning ticket has one year to claim the prize at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. The winner is encouraged to sign the back of the ticket and call the Lottery at 651-635-8273, press option 2, to make arrangements to claim the prize.

Lottery players have won more than $6.5 billion. More than $2.7 billion in lottery proceeds have helped the state—more than $1 billion has helped preserve, restore and protect Minnesota's environment in each of the 87 counties and almost $1.5 billion has helped fund state programs including education, public safety and health and human services, the release said.