Ice road truckers: Brainerd edition

Various agencies are finding it difficult to remove the mixture of packed ice and snow on the roads.

Jeff Hulsether, Brainerd city engineer, said the city has several plow trucks but some of them are ineffective at scraping ice because they don't have belly blades. Belly blades are mounted underneath the truck as opposed to on the front and do a better job of removing ice.

Because of this, the city scrapes what ice and snow is loose and applies a salt/sand mixture to intersections and hills, to give drivers traction assistance, Hulsether said. The city doesn't use chemicals or straight salt, he said, mostly because it carries a higher cost. The salt/sand mixture is also more effective in lower temperatures than straight salt, which is often ineffective when temperatures drop below zero.

"When we apply a lot of it, like we do in the commercial areas," Hulsether said. "It does give us some melting assistance."

The city is currently depending on sunshine and moderately warmer temperatures to melt the ice, Hulsether said. Once it's melted or loosened, the city can come through and scrape it up.

On Monday morning, following the Sunday rain, city crews focused on major routes and downtown Brainerd, Hulsether said. Crews put down lots of salt/sand mixture in those areas, he said, and it proved effective in intersections.

Freezing rain really adheres to the pavement, which makes it extremely hard to scrape or chip it off, Hulsether said. Instead, crews have to try to melt the ice off and scrape up what loosens.

The city is monitoring the snow showers predicted to hit the area this weekend, Hulsether said. If snow falls and makes the roads slippery, crews will respond to that with sand, he said. But it sounds like there won't be plowable snow until Monday afternoon or evening.

"We'll respond to that depending on when that event begins and when it ends," Hulsether said.

As always in the winter, drivers should slow down and drive with more caution, Hulsether said. They should assume the intersections and roads will be slippery and drive accordingly, he said.

Minnesota Department of Transportation District 3A Maintenance Superintendent Todd Sangren said it's partially because the city of Brainerd doesn't plow its roads closely enough that intersections might be icy.

"(Cities), in particular Brainerd, don't really clean their streets down to the pavement," he said. "Then you'll have what we call 'tracking.' (Drivers) will be on a side street, they'll turn onto a state highway, and the snow on the tires tracks onto an intersection."

Intersections also get icy because the tires that get hot from miles of friction with the roadway suddenly have prolonged contact with snow when drivers stop at a red light. The puddle then refreezes while more snow sticks to it, causing ice.

Sangren said that MnDOT's priority is the driving and turn lanes, so the shoulders that remain icy from Christmas weekend will have to wait for Mother Nature to step in. If MnDOT salts the roads or if it doesn't, it's still a gamble—salting could make the roads wet and cause falling snow to stick where leaving them untreated might mean that snow would just blow off.

"Each case is probably different," Sangren said. "They might just try and plow it off as thin as possible. The colder it gets, there might be a little black ice."

Typically, road areas open to the wind with little tree cover on either side—such as the farmland near Highway 371 and the section of Highway 210 north of Aitkin—are vulnerable to "blow ice" caused by snow blowing onto the roadway and then melting and compacting.

For specific and up-to-date info on which sections of roads are icy, Sangren suggested using MnDOT's www.511mn.org travel information map.