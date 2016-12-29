Local business hosts recalled vehicles

The vehicles, nearly all Volkswagens, are part of the massive diesel recall campaign being undertaken by German automaker Volkswagen AG.

Jim Vandeputte, general manager of Auto Import Inc. in Brainerd, said the BIC will serve as the holding site for all the Minnesota VWs that are part of the recall. The vehicles will remain there until VW finds a fix for them or determines what to do with them, he said, and there could eventually be 5,000-6,000 vehicles there.

Most of the vehicles at the BIC will be coming from the Twin Cities, Vandeputte said. He suspects the BIC was chosen as a holding site because of the different recycling operations at the facility, he said.

A representative from the BIC declined to comment on why the vehicles were there.

In June, Reuters reported VW agreed to pay as much as $15.3 billion after admitting it cheated on U.S. diesel emissions tests for years, agreeing to buy back vehicles from consumers and provide funding that could benefit makers of cleaner technologies.

The automaker agreed to set aside $10 billion to cover buybacks or fixes for diesel cars and sport utility vehicles that used illegal software to defeat government emissions tests. The settlement covers 475,000 2.0-liter diesel Jetta, Beetle, Audi A3, Golf, and Passat vehicles from the 2009-2015 model years.

As stated on VW's website, under the terms of the 2.0-liter diesel settlement agreements, affected owners and lessees will be able to choose whether to accept a buyback or lease termination, or receive an approved emissions modification for their vehicle (if and when it becomes available). Volkswagen will also make cash payments to affected current and certain former owners and lessees.

In December, VW came to an agreement to resolve civil claims regarding an additional approximately 83,000 affected 3.0-liter diesel engine vehicles in the United States. This settlement covers 3.0-liter diesel Touareg, Porsche Cayenne, Audi A6, Audi A7, Audi A8, Audi A8L, Audi Q5 and Audi A7 vehicles from the 2009-2015 model years.