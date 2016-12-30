Search
    Manhunt underway for Breckenridge shooting suspect considered armed and dangerous

    By Helmut Schmidt Today at 10:53 a.m.

    BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. – A manhunt is underway for a suspect in the shooting of a male in a Breckenridge home on Thursday, Dec. 29.

    Law enforcement officials are searching for Matthew David Allard, 27, of Breckenridge, the Breckenridge Police Department said in a news release.

    Allard is considered armed and dangerous, Breckenridge police said.

    Police received a 911 call about 8:26 p.m. Thursday saying that a male had been shot at a residence at 130 North 12th St., the release stated. When officers arrived, they found Allard had fled the scene.

    The shooting victim was taken by ambulance to St. Francis Healthcare Campus in Breckenridge for treatment, the release stated.

    Police did not release the victim’s name or give a motive for the crime.

    According to a post Friday, Dec. 30, on the Wilkin County Emergency Management Facebook page, Allard was described at being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. Allard has reddish brown hair, a beard and green eyes.

    The Wilkin County Facebook message cautioned that Allard should not to be approached and urged people to call law enforcement at (218) 643-5506 if they have information on his whereabouts.

