Initiative Foundation picks Varilek to succeed Gaalswyk

Varilek will fill the post vacated by Kathy Gaalswyk, who has served as the foundation's president since the organization was formed some 30 years ago. Gaalswyk previously announced her plans to retire at the end of 2016.

Varilek, 41, will officially assume the Initiative Foundation's leadership role beginning Tuesday.

"Just as far as the personal side this is ideal because it is such a beautiful area and on the professional side the opportunity to join an organization like the Initiative Foundation was also extremely attractive," Varilek said.

With his role at the SBA ending as an appointee to the leadership position, Varilek said he was looking for an new opportunity, as well as a place to settle with his wife and three children and return to his Midwestern roots. As he was looking for the right organization, four respected individuals recommended the foundation opening to him as a good fit. That also fit with what Varilek was seeing as he looked at opportunities in Minnesota. Varilek was also looking for a position that would allow him to carry on with key initiatives such as helping small business, promoting economic development and he found the foundation also offered active small business lending and nonprofit philanthropy. Varilek said he thought his skills, strengths, experience and goals provided a good match for the organization to build on Gaalswyk's legacy.

Varilek comes to the organization with personal experience on both ends of the spectrum.

"I really feel it's a great match in the sense that I've personally been impacted by philanthropy in my life having been able to go to grad school a couple of times thanks to the generosity of a couple of other foundations. It was an opportunity I couldn't have afforded with my own resources so philanthropy made a huge difference in my life," Varilek said. "And whether you are talking about that particular helping hand or some other helping hands I've had in the course of my career I feel like if it wasn't for those helping hands I wouldn't be where I am now and I am interested in economic development having come from a rural background and out of a desire to try to open up opportunities for others who also may have a great work ethic and who may have great aspirations but maybe not the resources to get where they need to go."

With the Initiative Foundation there is an opportunity to help with resources so people are able to succeed in pursuing their dreams, Varilek said.

"So it's a personal mission for me as it is the organization," he said.

Kim Ellingson, Initiative Foundation Board of Trustee member who was part of the search committee, said Varilek provided a rural perspective and was someone with leadership qualifications who also understands the national view and has an ability to collaborate.

Varilek said he can bring experience in the SBA in Washington, D.C., and serving a six-state rural region to his new post along with his managerial skills. He said in many ways central Minnesota is blessed to have a strong economy and in some cases employers can't find the workers they need and the foundation has been able to help there with training to help people gain skills. The foundation's role in filling gaps in financing is also key, Varilek said.

Succeed on the economic development front also feeds philanthropic efforts and helps with greater prosperity for the entire region, Varilek said.

The Little Falls-based Initiative Foundation serves 14 counties in central Minnesota, including 160 cities and two tribal nations. The foundation provides loans, awards grants to nonprofits, governments and schools and provides data on trends as well as efforts with public-private partnerships and leadership growth opportunities. The foundation provides business lending and technical assistance.

Varilek also pointed to the foundation's work with entrepreneurs and emerging leaders in the community, such as the foundation's new program to work with a small group of fellows and diversify the economy by providing access to capital, training and mentors.

As he starts in the post, Varilek said he'll be doing a lot of listening as he works to build on the success the foundation has already established. Asked what best advice Gaalswyk provided in the transition, Varilek said she told him to make full use of the talents and skills of the foundation's staff. Varilek described his management style as collaborative and one that aims to draw out ideas and have everyone on the team fell they were heard and decisions have a rationale behind them. He said the foundation has an important role to play in enhancing the community and tapping the potential here from emerging leaders to retirees.

Varilek said he gained greater interest in economic development as a young man who had a fellowship to travel outside the country. He had the opportunity to go to Paraguay. There he saw real, harsh poverty for the first time. It created a strong desire to go into economic development, Varilek said. He returned to school and decided to pursue economics and wanted to go to graduate school to study economic resources. He said a Rotary foundation scholarship then was part of setting him on the path he now follows. Varilek said he knows what it's like to struggle and benefit from a helping hand.

Varilek succeeds founding President Kathy Gaalswyk, who is transitioning out of the organization at year's end after three decades of transformative economic and community development work in central Minnesota. Under Gaalswyk's leadership, the foundation has grown from a start-up community foundation with $2.6 million in seed money into a community- and economy-empowering organization with assets of $63 million and total grant and loan disbursements of more than $81 million since inception.

"As someone who has personally experienced the transformative impact of philanthropy, I am thrilled to return to greater Minnesota to join a distinguished organization like the Initiative Foundation, which makes such an incredible impact in the communities it serves," Varilek said in a written statement announcing the transition. "I'm eager to build on Kathy Gaalswyk's legacy to provide strategic funding for more small businesses and nonprofit organizations, to cultivate the next generation of civic leaders, to facilitate a spirit of generosity and inclusivity, and much more."

As chief operating officer of the U.S. Small Business Administration, Varilek oversaw agency-wide operations in support of the SBA's small-business lending, venture capital and private equity work as well as its entrepreneurial training, government contracting and disaster recovery efforts.

"We are pleased to have Matt lead the Initiative Foundation for the next chapter of the organization," said Larry Korf, chair of the Initiative Foundation's Board of Trustees in a news release. "He will build upon the solid foundation created under Kathy Gaalswyk's tenure and stellar leadership. His high emotional intelligence and leadership skills will be beneficial in driving continued progress on strategy and our mission to improve the quality of life in our communities and region."

Prior to his Washington, D.C., appointment, Varilek served as SBA regional administrator for the most rural of the agency's regions, guiding delivery of small business programs and services in South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming, Utah, Colorado and Montana.

"It has been an absolute honor to serve as president of the Initiative Foundation since the inception of the organization 30 years ago," Gaalswyk said in a news release. "I am deeply indebted to the many people who have helped lead the foundation as trustees and staff, and to the thousands of community leaders who have leveraged the foundation's programs to improve their hometowns and the lives of our region's residents. I have every confidence in Matt's leadership, and I look forward to seeing the wonderful ways in which he will lead this organization into the future."

Before joining the SBA, the Yankton, S.D., native and former U.S. House candidate served two U.S. senators as an economic development director and speechwriter.

In the private sector, Varilek analyzed energy and environmental commodity market dynamics as director of policy and research for Natsource LLC, a commodities brokerage with offices in New York City, London and Washington, D.C.

Varilek has a master's degree in environment and development from the University of Cambridge, England, where he was funded by the Gates Cambridge Scholarship established by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. He has a master's degree in economic development from the University of Glasgow in Scotland, where he was funded by the Rotary Ambassadorial Scholarship established by Rotary International. He has a bachelor's degree in philosophy from Carleton College in Northfield and is a former resident of Marshall.

Since inception, the foundation reports it has invested more than $81 million in the region through targeted grants and business financing investments, creating and retaining nearly 13,000 jobs while leveraging nearly $310 million in private investment-all aimed at improving the 14 counties of central Minnesota. Business financing projects include area companies such as Atomic Holdings Inc. in Little Falls, Lonesome Cottage Furniture Co. in Pequot Lakes, Syvantis Technologies in Baxter, AJ Metalworks in Crosby, Great Lakes Tool & Engineering of Staples, A Clean Plate Inc. of Menahga, Leaf River Ag of Wadena and Riverside Assisted Living Center of Pillager, among a number of others in each county served.

In Cass County, the foundation reports for every local dollar contributed, the foundation invested $4.25 back into the county. For Crow Wing County the investment was $4.80 for every local dollar invested. The investment was $5.69 for every local dollar in Mille Lacs County and $3.36 to $1 in Morrison County, $3.80 to $1 in Todd County and $2.45 to $1 in Wadena County.

By the numbers

Total numbers returned to the counties—combined in loans, grants and scholarships; number of jobs secured; amount of money leveraged in private business financing:

Cass County, $4.3 million, 377 jobs, $13.5 million;

Crow Wing County, $11.9 million, 1,822 jobs, $39.6 million;

Mille Lacs County, $3.9 million, 674 jobs, $9.4 million;

Morrison County, $5.5 million, 1,515 jobs, $50 million;

Todd County, $3.5 million, 882 jobs, $8.1 million;

Wadena County, $6.6 million, 955 jobs, $22.8 million.

Source: The Initiative Foundation.

Open house to meet Varilek set

The Initiative Foundation's Board of Trustees and staff are inviting people to join them between 3-5 p.m. Jan. 9, in Little Falls for an open house to meet and greet Matt Varilek, incoming president.

This regional social event at the Initiative Foundation in Little Falls will include a short 3:30 p.m. program. Light refreshments and snacks will be served.

Additional meet-and-greet outings are planned in late January and early February in Brainerd, Braham, Elk River and St. Cloud.