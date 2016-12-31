Tech Savvy: Tap technology changes traditional board game

The scanner also provides a few laughs by providing sounds associated with the cards players get when landing on a particular square with instructions to draw a card. Those instructions may send the player to jail or give them a financial windfall. All those cards are scanned as well.

Hasbro, Monopoly's maker, describes it as this:

"Introducing a modern banking version of the Monopoly game: the Ultimate Banking Edition. In this edition, Monopoly money is no more! The Monopoly Ultimate Banking game features an all-in-one Ultimate Banking unit with touch technology that makes the game fast and fun. Now players can instantly buy properties, set rent, and tap their way to fortune. Each player gets a bankcard and the Ultimate Banking unit keeps track of everyone's fortunes. It also scans the game's property cards and can boost or crash the market. Traditional Monopoly play gets amped up with this edition—the game introduces Event cards and Location spaces instead of Chance cards and Community Chest cards. Land on an Event Space, and rents may be raised or lowered, a player may earn or lose money, or someone could get sent to Jail. Location Spaces allow players to pay and move to any property space on the gameboard."

The game moves along fairly quickly, which may be a plus to parents who don't relish those marathon games as players used to build up empires of hotels to crush their opponents. Some of the choice of the classic game is gone as well as players are required to purchase the property they land on and a house is automatically added immediately.

The game includes a gameboard, one Ultimate Banking unit, four plastic tokens, 22 houses, 49 cards (four bank, 22 title deed, 23 event cards), dice, and game guide.

In the end, there is a lot of repetitive scanning of cards. And without the stacks of dollar bills—carefully ordered by denomination and tucked in beneath the board—there seems to be little for a child to learn in terms of counting, managing and understanding real—albeit fake—money. But with so many real purchases now on check cards—debit cards and credit cards—maybe this move was inevitable.

For the player going bankrupt, they simply scan those deed cards back in when landing on a property where they can no longer have money in the bank to afford the rent.

The classic game is still available to have a banker and cash move between hands so a player can watch their stacks of money grow or diminish depending on their play, luck and the roll of the dice. But for a quick game, the new version provides another option. It just seems a lot of the individual decision making is removed and watching the digital numbers change may not be quite as fun. Although the inventive noises from the scanner are clever.

Hasbro, makers of Monopoly, report "to help celebrate the launch of the cashless Monopoly Ultimate Banking game, the iconic Mr. Monopoly has decided to give away part of his fortune to his fans in the Monopoly Ultimate Vault Giveaway."

As a promotion, inside specially marked games there is a card with a code and potential money winner with prizes ranging from $5 to $20,580, which Hasbro reports is the total amount of money in a standard Monopoly game. The Ultimate Vault Giveaway promotion is open through Jan. 15, 2017.

Hasbro states the tap technology with the game makes the game fast and fun. If the example of play with my family at Christmas was any indication, it certainly appears to be quick adaptation for children and adults to pick up the bank card scanning process and watch the digital dollar tracker. But others may miss the horse, the hat, the shoe, the railroads, deciding to let the property go to save money or buy it, and the colorful money. Now there are options to do both.