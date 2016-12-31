Region Five Development Commission approves report

Cheryal Lee Hills, executive director, expanded on how collaborating and innovating led to trust, performance and growth, resulting in a high degree of sustainability and local control.

"Authentic relationships that achieve mutually shared goals have evolved and matured with local municipalities, state, federal agencies, philanthropic, nonprofit and social advocacy agencies," Hills said.

Region Five Development Commission's four broad departmental areas include: Transportation, Economic Development, Community Development and Finance. R5DC provides a variety of technical assistance services to local units of government based on the unique needs of the region, partnering with numerous state and federal agencies, obtaining and administering grants for programs and projects at the local level, and is recognized for its fiscal responsibility and capabilities in professional program management.