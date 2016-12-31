Region Five Development Commission approves report
Region Five Development Commission's Five Year Report for 2012-2016 was approved by resolution at the 2016 Annual Meeting.
"This publication shares the vast breadth and depth of R5DC's body of work over the last five years, however, it is the strength of the relationships that were necessary to accomplish shared successes," Board Chair Chuck Parins said in a news release.
Cheryal Lee Hills, executive director, expanded on how collaborating and innovating led to trust, performance and growth, resulting in a high degree of sustainability and local control.
"Authentic relationships that achieve mutually shared goals have evolved and matured with local municipalities, state, federal agencies, philanthropic, nonprofit and social advocacy agencies," Hills said.
Region Five Development Commission's four broad departmental areas include: Transportation, Economic Development, Community Development and Finance. R5DC provides a variety of technical assistance services to local units of government based on the unique needs of the region, partnering with numerous state and federal agencies, obtaining and administering grants for programs and projects at the local level, and is recognized for its fiscal responsibility and capabilities in professional program management.