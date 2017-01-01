Waiting for a Mentor: Resolve to be a mentor this year

Each year seems to keep passing quicker and quicker, and we keep putting off the things that really matter. There are bucket lists and wish lists, and now resolutions. Will any of these things really bring us joy? Will they make us feel that we have been true to ourselves and lived a good life?

It really is amazing how many things we want to do or change about ourselves, when in fact maybe what we need to do is focus on others. Is "volunteer to help others" on your list?

This year consider being a mentor to a child. The other things on your list will appear shallow in comparison to the richness this friendship brings to your life. St. Francis of Assisi had it right when he said "for it is in giving that we receive."

Kinship Partners serves families in Crow Wing County, southern Cass County and the Staples/Motley area by providing positive role models to youth from the ages of 5 to 14. Kinship mentors can be individuals, couples or families. We have offices in Brainerd, Pequot Lakes, Crosby and Staples.

For more information about any of the 34 kids on our waiting list, call 218-829-4606, or visit our website at www.kinshippartners.org.