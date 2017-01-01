Christmas decorations damaged in Garrison Concourse

The Garrison Concourse is located off Highway 169 in Garrison where the famous large walleye statue sits, overlooking Mille Lacs Lake.

The sheriff's office reported the truck went off Highway 169, crashed into the decorations and then went back onto the highway. The sheriff's office is looking for a Ford truck with heavy damage to its front passenger side and bumper that hit the decorations. The incident is under investigation, but the sheriff's office reported the crash possibly was an accident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the sheriff's office at 218-829-4749.

The Christmas decorations had LED lighting and included a large train held into the ground by rebar. The Garrison Commerce Club own the decorations who reported the estimated value of the damages to the sheriff's office.

In 2010, the Preservation Alliance of Minnesota listed the Garrison Concourse as one of the 10 Most Endangered Historic Places. The Concourse was originally constructed between 1936 and 1939 by the Civilian Conservation Corps, one of President Franklin Roosevelt's New Deal programs to combat the Great Depression.

As a result of state and federal funding, a full rehabilitation began in May 2011 and masonry specialists managed to restore the wall to match what was used in the Concourse's original construction.