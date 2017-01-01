Free gardening class set at Brainerd library

The class will be presented by Jennifer Knutson, University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener. Knutson will discuss how to make your garden look its best when planning an outdoor wedding, groom's dinner, anniversary party, family reunion, graduation party or other big event. Knutsen will discuss important practices to keep gardens looking their best; how to get lawns ready and protecting the landscape from deer and other considerations needed for a big outdoor events.

Creative ideas for lighting and creating the perfect setting for outdoor entertaining will be presented.

Register by calling the library at 218-829- 5574.

UMN Extension Crow Wing County Master Gardeners will present free classes every month at the Brainerd Public Library, Gardeners will discuss subjects ranging from garden tools to gourds. Master Gardeners are University of Minnesota-trained volunteers whose job is to educate the public about a variety of horticulture subjects using readily-available, up-to- date research-based information. The Master Gardener Program educational effort is designed to enhance the public's quality of life and to promote good stewardship of the environment.