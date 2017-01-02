Raelynn Christine enters world as first 2017 baby in Crow Wing

Shakyra Johnson gave birth to Raelynn at 2:34 p.m. Sunday—New Year's Day—at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd—a week ahead of her Jan, 8 due date. Raelynn, who was born with a full head of dark hair, was 7 pounds, 10 ounces and 21-inches long.

"I'm happy she came on New Year's Day," Shakyra Johnson said while holding her baby in her hospital room. "This will be fun for her when she gets older."

Johnson said she knew she was having a girl and had Raelynn and Teagan picked out for a name. She said once she met her first baby, she knew she would call her Raelynn.

"She is healthy and everything sounds good," Johnson said of Raelynn.

Raelynn made her mother work for motherhood, as Shakyra Johnson began feeling contractions 12 hours before giving birth. Johnson said she started to feel contractions around 2 a.m., but thought maybe they were just Braxton Hicks contractions, or false labor. After feeling the contractions getting more intense and lasting for about two hours, she knew the baby was coming.

Johnson, who is living with her parents, Shawnna and Dennis Johnson of Brainerd, woke her mother up to let her know the baby was coming. Shawnna Johnson is no stranger to around childbirth, as she has been an obstetrics nurse for the past 13 years at the Brainerd hospital.

The Johnsons waited until 7 a.m. and then headed to the hospital.

Once in her OB room, Johnson said she took fentanyl, a short term pain medication, to help her manage the pain for a natural birth. Johnson pushed for three and a half hours before Raylynn was delivered. Pushing took longer, as Raelynn was in an occiput-posterior position, meaning her head was facing down, not up and her spine was facing the mother's back not abdomen. Johnson said the doctor had to use a "vacuum" procedure to finally get the baby out.

Johnson said giving birth was more painful than she expected, but added her doctor, Dr. Patricia Westerberg, and her nurse, Nikki Horseman, were amazing. Johnson's mother and the baby's godmother also were in the delivery room to offer Johnson support.

Shawnna Johnson said the family is overjoyed as Raelynn is their first grandchild. Shawnna Johnson said it was different for her to be in the OB room as a grandma, instead of the OB nurse. She said they are really blessed.

Shakyra Johnson and Raelynn were expected to go home Tuesday. Johnson said she just purchased a new house, but hasn't closed on it yet. She said she is looking forward to moving into a new house with Raelynn.

Johnson has one sister, Kaylee Johnson, who came to the hospital Sunday to hold Raelynn and support her sister. Johnson said Raelynn's middle name, Christine, is named after her sister's middle name.

Jeri Hughes, who works in the communications department at Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd, said there are two hospital employees who are pregnant and were also due Sunday, so she wondered who would be the first baby born at the hospital.