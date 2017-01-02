2 area rollovers amid winter storm send 3 to hospitals

At 4:55 p.m. on Highway 10 at 50th Avenue in Morrison County, two people from Bemidji sustained non-life threatening injuries when the 2001 Chevrolet S10 they were in lost control and rolled into the median. Danielle M. Sonnenberg, 25, the driver, and Larry J. Sonnenberg, her passenger, both went to St. Gabriel's hospital in Little Falls. The State Patrol described road conditions as icy. Both Sonnenbergs were wearing seat belts.

At 4:10 p.m. on Highway 371 at Pioneer Trail in Crow Wing County, a 16-year-old from Pequot Lakes sustained non-life threatening injuries when the 1999 Pontiac Grand Am she was driving lost control, hit a sign, went into the ditch and rolled.

Jade R. Olson was wearing a seat belt, and went to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center in Brainerd. The State Patrol described road conditions as icy.