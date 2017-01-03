Snowfall totals reach 10 inches in the region, Fargo sets Jan. 2 record
Mother Nature did her best to give the Red River Valley a fresh new look for 2017, covering the region with snow that reached 10 inches in places.
In Fargo, 9.2 inches of snow fell on Monday. That set a record for a single-day snowfall on Jan. 2 that had stood since 1937, the National Weather Service reported.
In Grand Forks, 9.2 inches of snow fell over a 30-hour period on Jan. 1 and 2.
Reports of 10 inches came from the Kindred/Davenport area southwest of Fargo.
Elsewhere, Hope, N.D. received 8.1 inches of snow; Devils Lake, N.D., 7.5 inches; and Pelican Rapids, Minn., 6 inches.
Further north in the Valley, Pembina, N.D. received 2 inches of snow.