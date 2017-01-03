Search
    Snowfall totals reach 10 inches in the region, Fargo sets Jan. 2 record

    By Forum News Service Today at 9:28 a.m.
    Lona Daley-Getz of Fargo skis through Island Park on Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, in Fargo. Michael Vosburg / Forum Photo Editor

    Mother Nature did her best to give the Red River Valley a fresh new look for 2017, covering the region with snow that reached 10 inches in places.

    In Fargo, 9.2 inches of snow fell on Monday. That set a record for a single-day snowfall on Jan. 2 that had stood since 1937, the National Weather Service reported.

    In Grand Forks, 9.2 inches of snow fell over a 30-hour period on Jan. 1 and 2.

    Reports of 10 inches came from the Kindred/Davenport area southwest of Fargo.

    Elsewhere, Hope, N.D. received 8.1 inches of snow; Devils Lake, N.D., 7.5 inches; and Pelican Rapids, Minn., 6 inches.

    Further north in the Valley, Pembina, N.D. received 2 inches of snow.

    Explore related topics:NewsWeathersnowGrand ForksfargoNorth Dakotaminnesota
    Forum News Service

    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, including the Dakotas, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to breaking and enterprise news, we offer a wide variety of sports, features, business, agriculture, outdoors and opinion content. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.

    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
