In Fargo, 9.2 inches of snow fell on Monday. That set a record for a single-day snowfall on Jan. 2 that had stood since 1937, the National Weather Service reported.

In Grand Forks, 9.2 inches of snow fell over a 30-hour period on Jan. 1 and 2.

Reports of 10 inches came from the Kindred/Davenport area southwest of Fargo.

Elsewhere, Hope, N.D. received 8.1 inches of snow; Devils Lake, N.D., 7.5 inches; and Pelican Rapids, Minn., 6 inches.

Further north in the Valley, Pembina, N.D. received 2 inches of snow.