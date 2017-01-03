Search
    One injured in morning crash on I-94 bridge

    By Forum staff reports Today at 10:47 a.m.

    MOORHEAD—One person was injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning on the Interstate 94 bridge just west of Moorhead.

    According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

    A pickup driven by Patrick M. Conlin, 25, of Fargo, was westbound on I-94 at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when it spun out and struck a barrier on the bridge between Moorhead and Fargo.

    A van driven by Edward J. Gerber, 53, of Fargo then struck the pickup.

    Neither driver suffered injuries. A passenger in the pickup, Ferlen Fox, age and address not available, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

    Road conditions at the time were icy, according to the report.

