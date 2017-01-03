One injured in morning crash on I-94 bridge

According to a report released by the Minnesota State Patrol:

A pickup driven by Patrick M. Conlin, 25, of Fargo, was westbound on I-94 at about 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 3, when it spun out and struck a barrier on the bridge between Moorhead and Fargo.

A van driven by Edward J. Gerber, 53, of Fargo then struck the pickup.

Neither driver suffered injuries. A passenger in the pickup, Ferlen Fox, age and address not available, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Road conditions at the time were icy, according to the report.