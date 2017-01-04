Cass is a member of that center for delinquent youth and children with problems.

The study will review the process, look at successes and make recommendations on whether there are alternative resources available to better serve the children, Schneider said.

He said the state expected private vendors to offer alternative programs and housing when the state closed its regional mental health treatment centers, but most private service providers were not interested in accepting children with mental health problems.

It has been difficult to find places to refer children with mental health issues, he added. Some even have been sent to facilities outside Minnesota.

When the study is complete, he said the plan will be to implement some alternative programs to cover the needs.

In other business Tuesday, the county board awarded a contract to low bidder Pine River Carpet for $38,344.36 to replace carpet in the courthouse annex and approved paying $500 to have the wall between the assessor's office and environmental services moved.

Reliance Phone Service will now provide jail inmate text messaging, as well as phone services. Inmates pay Reliance for the services they use, a portion of which is shared with the jail. All calls and texts are monitored.

Cass will pay the city of Lake Shore $1,602.50 for its share of items sold with the county auction this fall.

American Legion Post 458 of Boy River donated $200 to the veteran transportation program.

The board approved county child and adult mental health, semi-independent living and physical therapy service contracts for human services clients with several vendors.

They dropped from per hour rates approved last May to take effect in August the rate for in-home occupational and speech therapy, because the county was unable to find a provider to offer those services.

Rates for in-home physical therapy will continue at $180 per hour. Skilled nursing visits will continue at $175 per hour.

The commissioners approved paying the $35,000 budgeted for 2017 to Cass County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.