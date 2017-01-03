Sue Hilgart was selected as vice president, also unanimously.

After the meeting, Pritschet told the Brainerd Dispatch his selection as president was a surprise and an honor.

"It's kind of nice to move forward and have something different," Pritschet said.

It's going to be interesting to take on a different role during council meetings, Pritschet said. Instead of making motions himself, he'll be asking his fellow council members to make motions. He'll be charged with facilitating the meetings and making sure procedure is followed, he said, which he's ready to do.

Pritschet coaches speech and debate at Brainerd High School, where he coaches students in Student Congress, which follows "Robert's Rules of Order." The council follows "The Standard Code of Parliamentary Procedure," which is slightly different, he said, so there will be some things to learn.

"The biggest thing with parliamentary procedure is making sure everybody's rights are protected," Pritschet said. "Everybody gets a chance to speak, everybody gets a chance to be heard, whether they're here or in the public."

Pritschet was vice president from January 2015 to December 2016 and is starting his second term on the council. That prior experience will help, he said, as it gave him the chance to watch other people chair committees and see how people prefer meetings to be run.

Pritschet was nominated for his post by council member Gabe Johnson and Johnson's nomination was seconded by council member Sue Hilgart. No other nominations were made. Hilgart was nominated by council member Jan Lambert and Lambert's nomination was seconded by Johnson. No other nominations were made. Both terms will run from January 2017 to December 2018.

Instead of appointing the members to the safety and public works and personnel and finance committees, the council approved a motion to wait to make the appointments. Pritschet will speak with council members individually prior to the Jan. 17 council meeting in order to set the appointments before that meeting.

"I wouldn't mind having a little bit more time," Pritschet said.

Also, council members who won in the November general election were sworn in, along with Mayor Ed Menk.

Two new at-large members, Kevin Stunek and Lambert, were sworn in. Stunek and Lambert take over for Chip Borkenhagen and Mary Koep, both of whom decided not to run for re-election. Menk defeated former council member Kevin Goedker in the mayoral race. Menk had been previously appointed by the council to fill the mayoral vacancy left by longtime mayor James Wallin's death in September of 2015.

Representing Ward 3 is newcomer Dave Badeaux, who defeated former Council President Gary Scheeler in November. Pritschet won re-election to his Ward 1 seat in November after running unopposed.

City Administrator Jim Thoreen, prior to providing the oath of office, offered up quotes from educator Laurence Peter, baseball manager Casey Stengel, actor Will Rogers and former President Theodore Roosevelt. The theme of his proffered humor emphasized the value of public service and the desire to do the right thing.

In other business, the council:

Received a written report from Fire Chief Tim Holmes on the department's activity for the month of December. The department responded to 40 calls for service during the month, with 10 of those calls canceled enroute. Of those 40 calls, nine were within the city of Brainerd.

Approved a temporary liquor license application submitted by the Crossing Arts Alliance for an event to be held at the Franklin Arts Center Room 114.

Adopted a resolution approving the Brainerd Dispatch as the city's official newspaper for legal postings for 2017.

Reappointed city engineer Jeff Hulsether, building official Tim Caughey and city attorney Joe Langel to two-year terms to their positions. The City Charter requires the council to, at the first January meeting of each odd-numbered year, appoint a city attorney, city engineer and building official to two-year terms.

Approved a contractor payment to Short Elliott Hendrickson for work completed on the Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport utility extension project through Nov. 30 in the amount of $59,781.

Designated the following financial institutions as depositories for 2017: Bremer Bank, Wells Fargo, BlackRidge Bank, U.S. Bancorp, Deerwood Bank, Neighborhood National Bank, Frandsen Bank & Trust, RiverWood Bank, RBC Wealth Management, 4M Money Market, PMA Financial Network, Inc. and Morgan Stanley.

Called for citizen applicants to various city committees. Visit www.ci.brainerd.mn.us/279/Boards-Commissions to view the openings.

Accepted Stunek's resignation from the police and fire civil service commission, so Stunek can serve on the council.

Accepted Lambert's resignation from the transportation advisory committee, so Lambert can serve on the council.

Approved the reappointment of Bill Dian to the charter commission for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2020, as recommended by Menk.

Approved the appointment of Patrick Wussow to the police and fire civil service commission for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2019, as recommended by Menk.

Approved the reappointment of Rick Fargo to the rental dwelling board of appeals as a residential rental property manager representative for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2020, as as recommended by Menk.

Approved the reappointment of Teresa Hettver to the rental dwelling board of appeals as a residential rental housing advocate representative for a term to expire Dec. 31, 2020, as recommended by Menk.