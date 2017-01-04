Minnesota Capitol reopening evokes awe

"It's magnificent. It's full of natural light," Pineles said.

"It's a perfect place for photos," said Kaiser, who identified the pair as "hobby photographers" who post their shots on Instagram.

When the white marble exterior is lit up at night, Kaiser said, Cass Gilbert's 1905 masterpiece is even more striking than the interior: "It transforms the St. Paul skyline. It's like seeing a new city."

"It's way more beautiful than Minneapolis," Pineles added.

Tuesday was Day One of the Legislature's 2017 session, which typically marks the start of messy political fights. But the dominant mood this first day was one of wonder and awe at the beautifully restored building.

Lawmakers and family members wandered around the hallways viewing the refurbished paintings, murals and ornaments before the House and Senate were gaveled to order and legislators were sworn in.

"It's like everything is in HD," first-term Sen. Paul Anderson, R-Plymouth, said as bright sunlight shown on the touched-up decor through restored skylights.

House Speaker Kurt Daudt, R-Crown, said the Capitol on Tuesday "looks better today than it has since the very first day it opened" in 1905.

Senators were greeted at the chamber's front door by a man dressed in a black top hat, squire's coat, bow tie and white winged-collar shirt.

"I'm just a citizen here in 1905 garb to say hello to our new senators and representatives," veteran lobbyist Douglas Cardinal said with a hearty laugh.

A BUSY FIRST DAY

By early afternoon, there appeared to be nearly as many sight-seeing members of the public roaming the halls as lawmakers, legislative staffers and lobbyists.

Two or three times every hour, Minnesota Historical Society tour guides led groups of 15 to 20 visitors around the building.

Their reaction was "very positive," said Brian Pease, the society's Capitol site manager. "There's so much to see, it's almost overwhelming."

Among the new additions to the Capitol is the Historical Society's "Guest Services" room that replaces the old information desk inside the front doors. Now, visitors can relax and browse in a gift shop while waiting for tours to start.

On the second floor, a new lunch room near the House and Senate chambers replaces the old snack bar affectionately known as "Ulcer Gulch." Proprietors Alex Lee and Nicole Lindgren were scrambling to fill the shelves and coolers with soft drinks, candy, chips and ice cream. "We're working on getting hot dogs back," Lee said.

The new room features a balcony dining area with tables and chairs, so customers no longer will have to stand at counters to down their refreshments.

CEREMONIAL RITUALS

Amidst all the oohing and awwing about the building, lawmakers went through the ceremonial rituals required to start a new session. Republican House and Senate committee chairs gloried in their new power.

"I got into my office, and I had a gavel on my desk," said Sen. Carrie Ruud, a Breezy Point Republican and the new chair of the Senate's environment and natural resources committee.

Harmony prevailed during the opening the Senate floor session.

"If I'm not doing right by you, you are free to remind me," Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, a Republican from near Nisswa, told the newly sworn-in Senate. "Where we don't have to be partisan, we should not be partisan. There are plenty of places where we have to be partisan, but if we have an idea on what's good for Minnesota, we should figure out how to do it."

The Senate approved their housekeeping resolutions unanimously and put off a vote — on committee membership — that would have been less than unanimous.

Democrats feel that Republicans stacked the committees with their own members — giving Republicans a multi-vote edge — in violation of the Senate's rules that membership be substantially in proportion with party membership in the Senate. Republicans say their committee-edge is in keeping with past practice.

When the vote on committee membership comes up, Senate Minority Leader Tom Bakk, DFL-Cook, said he will object. "I didn't think today would have been a good day to have that debate with all of the festivities and friends and family here."

After the usual party-line vote to elect a speaker, House members of both parties came together to praise and unanimously re-elect Patrick Murphy as the chief clerk of the House.

Murphy, whose distinctive white mane is visible at the front of the House chamber as he makes floor sessions run smoothly, has worked for the Legislature for decades. But even he hasn't been at the Capitol for as long as Rep. Lyndon Carlson, DFL-Crystal.

PERFECT ATTENDANCE

On Tuesday, Carlson set a Minnesota record with his 16,073rd day of service in the Legislature — the longest tenure in the Minnesota Legislature's history.

Previously, Carlson had been tied with Phyllis Kahn of Minneapolis, who was also first elected in 1972. But Kahn's defeat in the August primary last year meant she left the Legislature, letting Carlson set the all-time record Tuesday with the first day of his 23rd term.

Over those 44 years in the Legislature, Carlson has never missed a day.

HISTORY IS MADE

Tuesday also marked the first day of work for Rep. Ilhan Omar, who made history for being the first Somali-American woman to be elected to a state Legislature.

Omar unseated Kahn in the primary and breezed to election in November.

Omar took her 4-year-old daughter, Ilwad Hirsi, and the rest of her family to the House floor to celebrate the occasion of her swearing in. In the late afternoon, after taking the oath of office on the House floor, she was sworn in on the Quran in front of a crowd of about 70 supporters.

DEMONSTRATIONS ALSO RETURN

Outside the chambers, about 20 members of the Welfare Rights Committee held a noisy demonstration to demand increases in state payments to the needy — an annual event that most legislators typically ignore.

Down the hall, former state Rep. Betty Folliard organized a group of volunteers holding green and white "ERA Yes" signs. They were headed to legislators' offices to advocate for an Equal Rights Amendment to the state constitution and ask lawmakers to petition Congress to remove a deadline for ratifying a national ERA.

"We're here because we don't have equal access to justice in America," Folliard said.

Rachel E. Stassen-Berger and David Montgomery contributed to this report.