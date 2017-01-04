Crow Wing County Board: Halfway house receives board support

Becky Hass, director of the program, and Chanda Egge, program board treasurer and owner of the property, presented a request for the letter of need to the board. The 14,000-square-foot home, situated on 400-plus acres in an agricultural area, would serve 14 live-in clients transitioning from inpatient treatment facilities or time in jail for related offenses.

"It came to my attention when I was counseling clients that had completed their treatment programs that there wasn't any place for them to live, so they fought the struggles of not having housing, employment, supportive programs, legal issues and transportation," wrote Hass in a letter to the board. "You Are Not ALONE Inc. will be helping clients in these areas while teaching them social and living skills to adjust into our communities."

Hass explained the facility is a step-down program, intended for those who've already completed treatment or are sober post-jail and need further support. She said she's consulted with other programs, including Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge in Brainerd, Lakeplace Retreat Center in Grand Rapids and Eagle's Nest in Sauk Centre.

Potential clients would be referred through Rule 25 assessments, which makes people eligible for public funding for chemical dependency treatment, along with referrals from probation officers and treatment counselors at other facilities. In addition to those living at the facility, You Are Not ALONE will also offer intensive outpatient treatment.

Commissioner Paul Koering, who represents the district where the facility is located, asked whether Hass and Egge were aware of opposition among neighbors to the halfway house. Koering noted there was opposition from the Daggett Brook Town Board as well. Koering asked how they intended to alleviate some of the fears about what would be occurring on the property.

Hass said they put in a complete security system, which is hooked up to 911, and had not been advised of any other concerns since.

Chairman Doug Houge asked whether the zoning was correct for such a facility. Chris Pence, land services supervisor, said the facility received a conditional use permit per the county's land use ordinance.

Houge asked Koering to explain further the concerns of neighbors. Koering said neighbors were worried of a potential for a criminal element to be introduced to the area.

"I don't know that that's what this facility is going to do," Koering said. "I'm just trying to go with the feel that I have for my constituents."

Hass said the facility would not accept violent offenders or sex offenders.

"These are brothers, sons, family that need help, that have made mistakes in life," Egge said.

"It's just increasing the recidivism rate if they don't have a chance," Hass added.

Although no one appeared in opposition to the housing facility Tuesday, a few neighbors voiced concerns at the August planning commission/board of adjustment meeting where the conditional use permit was under consideration.

James Barrett appeared before the commission to share two letters from Barrett Petfood Innovations, a pet food production facility 1 mile north of the proposed halfway house. Barrett also serves a board chairman of Daggett Brook Township, although at the time of the August meeting, he said the board had not yet met to discuss the proposal.

Pence said the township later submitted its opposition to the halfway house.

In the letters, Sarah Barrett-Reiner, vice president of operations, said she was concerned for the safety of her employees, nearby residents and the safety of their food supply.

"Inviting potentially high-risk substance abuse individuals to live near our facility could negatively impact our business by subjecting it to an increased potential of employee safety risks, food safety risks and terroristic acts," Barrett-Reiner wrote. "One negative act resulting in the doubt of our food security could result in the suspension of our FDA registration which would shut our business down."

Another nearby neighbor, Angela Cronquist, expressed worry about her children. Cronquist said she lives 2 miles from the facility and was unsure whether she would allow her children to leave her sight if the halfway house went ahead as proposed.

"We walk the gravel road quite often," Cronquist said. "We allow our kids to go out that mile or two because that's what country kids do. If this residence comes in, I'm not sure I would allow my kids farther than I can see them."

Cary Deason, also an owner of the property, said at any time people with bad intentions could be traveling along Highway 25, to terrorize food supplies or to present a danger to neighbors.

"Without this facility they're just going to go back into society without any rehab," Deason said. "I feel my streets are safer, my children are safer because of this place."

Two others spoke in favor of the halfway house, including the neighbor across the street, who said she had no problem with it. A petition containing the signatures of at least eight other neighbors in support was presented to the planning commission.

An Essentia Health employee shared her belief a need existed for such a home.

"We deal with a lot of patients that are your brother, your uncle, your sister, they are all people," the employee said. "And we have to hold them longer to find suitable places for them, which impacts them greatly. ... They're not here to destroy anybody or destroy anybody's business. They're here to build what they've had as a destroyed life, and build it back up to a life to give back to society, to go get a job, for their families, to be productive. Not to be destructive."

At Tuesday's board meeting, Commissioner Paul Thiede said impending licensure by the state was not a convincing characteristic for him to support the facility, noting the controversial methadone clinic in Brainerd is also licensed by the state. But, Thiede said, he would not oppose the letter because of what he perceived as "nimbyism"—or "Not In My Backyard," a term used to describe opposition by nearby residents.

Egge said when consulting leaders at other facilities, they were specifically asked about safety concerns. Those leaders said they'd had very few, if any, safety issues with residents.

Commissioner Rachel Reabe Nystrom praised the facility, noting there was once opposition to Teen Challenge becoming a part of the community.

"This is a missing piece in the continuum of care," Nystrom said. "I think they will have a much better chance to be straight and sober with this. God bless you, I think it's terrific."

Nystrom made the motion to approve the letter of need, and Thiede seconded the motion. It passed 4-1, with Koering opposed.