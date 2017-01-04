CLC Announces Fall Honors List
Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2016 fall semester honors list.
The President's List includes 216 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.
The Dean's List includes 280 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.
The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.
Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college and is a member of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. The college serves about 6,000 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR
Baxter, MN
- Cody Anderson, Dean's List
- Hannah Bankers, President's List
- Jacob Bankers, President's List
- Samantha Becker, President's List
- Kassondra Blood, Dean's List
- Victoria Blood, Dean's List
- Hailey Bowers, Dean's List
- Nicole Brown, President's List
- Kole Busho, Dean's List
- Tarrin Carter, Dean's List
- Terry Crawford, President's List
- Ali Crochet, President's List
- Eva Dabill, Dean's List
- Abigail Dahl, President's List
- Shae Feltz, Dean's List
- Jeffrey Fiebelkorn, President's List
- Kalista Fruchey, Dean's List
- Emily Gorman, President's List
- Vincent Gundlach, Dean's List
- Kayla Hamilton, Dean's List
- Samantha Hartman, Dean's List
- Alexandra Hartwig, Dean's List
- Keith Haymaker, Dean's List
- Noel Kampen, Dean's List
- Mason Kroll, President's List
- Gregg Lentz, President's List
- Tyrell Levig, President's List
- Aaron Lundgren, President's List
- Michael Lyscio, President's List
- Abbie Newman, President's List
- Emily Opay, Dean's List
- Cassy Peterson, Dean's List
- Emily Price, Dean's List
- James Reynolds, President's List
- Priya Rozario, Dean's List
- Paul Rueger, Dean's List
- Adam Schulke, President's List
- Shawn Thayer, President's List
- Jennifer Thorson, Dean's List
- Darren Thramer, Dean's List
- Gunnar Tutt, President's List
- Hannah Veith, Dean's List
Brainerd, MN
- Elliot Amick, President's List
- Elise Anderson, President's List
- Darcie Armstrong, Dean's List
- Elizabeth Aydt, Dean's List
- Marianne Bakkila, Dean's List
- Melissa Barton, President's List
- Robert Beavers, Dean's List
- Claire Beckel, Dean's List
- Emma Bestul, President's List
- Benjamin Bjorklund, Dean's List
- Gretchen Brau, President's List
- Paige Bremer, President's List
- Bodin Brooks, Dean's List
- Greta Buehler, President's List
- Amanda Buer, Dean's List
- Casey Buller, President's List
- Jennifer Burgau, President's List
- Ashley Bursch, Dean's List
- Abram Bussiere, Dean's List
- Joshua Carter, Dean's List
- Joseph Christenson, Dean's List
- Joseph Coalwell, President's List
- Kayla Cooper, Dean's List
- Samantha DeRosier, Dean's List
- Whitney Detjen, President's List
- Ethan Erfurth, President's List
- Raya Erickson, Dean's List
- Taylor Erickson, Dean's List
- Louis Eschenbacher, President's List
- Emily Felsheim, Dean's List
- Timothy Gangloff, President's List
- Bethany Gielow, Dean's List
- Philip Girdy, Dean's List
- Kevin Gohman, Dean's List
- Baylee Grenier, Dean's List
- Heidi Grinde, Dean's List
- Alaura Hagele, Dean's List
- Joshua Hall, Dean's List
- Ryan Hamann, President's List
- Travis Hanson, Dean's List
- Corey Harlson, Dean's List
- Shelby Heyn, President's List
- Tyler Huss, President's List
- Tyler Jensen, Dean's List
- Jayda Johnson, Dean's List
- Krista Johnson, President's List
- Madyson Johnson, Dean's List
- Nicholas Johnson, President's List
- Mercedes Juilfs, Dean's List
- James Kasper, President's List
- Latessa Keen, Dean's List
- Heather Kelm, Dean's List
- Alliahna Kiehlbauch, President's List
- Jaelyn King, Dean's List
- Taylor King, President's List
- James Kingbird, Dean's List
- Christian Kotchikian, President's List
- Brady Kowalzek, Dean's List
- Alysa Kramer, Dean's List
- Allison Kunde, Dean's List
- Amber Ledoux, Dean's List
- Molly Lemberg, Dean's List
- Devan Liebeg, Dean's List
- Christopher Litzinger, President's List
- Miona Majersky, Dean's List
- Hannah Maloney, Dean's List
- Randi Martin, Dean's List
- Mercile Martinsen, President's List
- Hannah McConville, President's List
- Nicholas McCullough, President's List
- Peyton Melby, President's List
- Spencer Melby, Dean's List
- Carie Mello, President's List
- Baylee Milbeck, President's List
- Brittany Miller, Dean's List
- Ricky Morris, President's List
- Susan Mullin, Dean's List
- Sara Murphy, Dean's List
- Martin Nelson, Dean's List
- Mitchell Nelson, President's List
- Tessa Nemeth-Miles, Dean's List
- Alyssa Perez, Dean's List
- Coltan Peterson, Dean's List
- Crista Peterson, Dean's List
- Christopher Pistone, Dean's List
- Sammie Plattner, Dean's List
- Abigail Plemel, President's List
- Emma Polzin, Dean's List
- Danielle Popp, President's List
- Zachary Raymond, Dean's List
- Carey Rezac, Dean's List
- Christian Richards, President's List
- Morgan Ross, Dean's List
- McKinleigh Rude, Dean's List
- Jacob Russell, President's List
- Megan Schmidt, President's List
- Sarah Schoutens, Dean's List
- Ashley Searle, Dean's List
- Edward Searle, President's List
- Morgan Smith, Dean's List
- Tarna Squires, President's List
- Chad Stettler, President's List
- Kaytlin Sunde, Dean's List
- Samantha Tollefson, President's List
- Artise Torrence, President's List
- Joseph Tranvik, Dean's List
- Jordan VanRisseghem, President's List
- Kallie Voss, Dean's List
- Alexander Vukelich, President's List
- Shawna Wange, Dean's List
- Faith Watson, Dean's List
- Nicholas Weidell, Dean's List
- Molly West, Dean's List
- Shauna Wilkinson, Dean's List
- Ashley Young, President's List
- Jadyn Young, President's List
- Joshua Scott, Dean's List
Breezy Point, MN
- Shelby Adkins, President's List
- Barbara Bergquist, Dean's List
- Kaisa Bernu, President's List
- Nicholas Bickford, Dean's List
- Ezra Case, Dean's List
- Sophia Drake, Dean's List
- Samuel Hendrickson, Dean's List
- Samantha Olmscheid, President's List
- Leslie Rowland, Dean's List
- Nicholas Salvevold, Dean's List
- Zane Shackle, President's List
Browerville, MN
- Heather Kleve, President's List
- Lacey Koval, President's List
- Annika Rick, Dean's List
Clarissa, MN
- Dalton Drayna, Dean's List
- Kelly King, Dean's List
Crosby, MN
- Garret Davis, President's List
- Kira Moses, President's List
- Jorden Thatcher, Dean's List
- Lauren Wiseley, Dean's List
- Brook Witt, President's List
- Amy Young, Dean's List
Crosslake, MN
- Jeremiah Dischinger, Dean's List
- Ryan Prouty, Dean's List
Cushing, MN
- Megan Dumpprope, President's List
- Kathleen Hanych, President's List
- Madeline Lahr, President's List
- Nicole Lahr, Dean's List
Deerwood, MN
- Grace Liljenquist, Dean's List
- Richard Nolan, Dean's List
- Jason Sanderson, Dean's List
- Joseph Serfling, Dean's List
- Rebecca Sharp, Dean's List
Eagle Bend, MN
- Mariah Elgin, President's List
East Gull Lake, MN
- Maddison Barnett, Dean's List
- Darryl Bergerson, Dean's List
- Emma Johnson, President's List
- Taylor Olson, Dean's List
- Timothy Sowers, Dean's List
Emily, MN
- Nathan Friesner, Dean's List
Fifty Lakes, MN
- Ethan Gibbs, Dean's List
Fort Ripley, MN
- Kaitlin Anderson, President's List
- Kari Gordon, President's List
- Trista Gottwalt, Dean's List
- Patrick Hofmann, President's List
- Devon Nelson, President's List
- Lee Nusbaum, Dean's List
- Gary Patton, President's List
- Abbey Rushmeyer, President's List
- Michele Stanek, Dean's List
Garrison, MN
- Devron Welch, President's List
Hewitt, MN
- Parker Shilling, President's List
Ironton, MN
- Melissa Deseth, Dean's List
- Naomi Ringhand, President's List
- Hailee Spratley, Dean's List
- Lauren Steward, Dean's List
Lake Shore, MN
- Anna Ahrendt, Dean's List
- Jason Schmitt, Dean's List
- Caitlin Treague, President's List
- Richard Treague, Dean's List
Little Falls, MN
- Lindsey Barnes, Dean's List
- Peter Beam, Dean's List
- Allison Boedigheimer, President's List
- Rachel Brezinka, President's List
- Joseph Esse, President's List
- Nolan Groseclose, President's List
- Patrick Hecht, President's List
- Ben Hegna, President's List
- Amy Heinen, President's List
- Sara Jelinski, Dean's List
- Jodi Jendro, Dean's List
- Troy Knox, President's List
- Nicholas Koester, President's List
- Elijah LeMieur, President's List
- Wyatt Nelson, President's List
- Isabelle Pechan, President's List
- Shelby Rossum, Dean's List
- Megan Slettom, President's List
- Ashley Witucki, President's List
Menahga, MN
- Andrew Rockensock, Dean's List
Merrifield, MN
- Leanne Bock, President's List
- Mariah Fitch, President's List
- Brady Houle, President's List
- Cailee Jensen, Dean's List
- Austin Kubesh, Dean's List
- Kaycee Loftis, Dean's List
- Grace Pegel, President's List
- Gary Robinson, President's List
- Christopher Stevens, President's List
Motley, MN
- Ashley Ayers, Dean's List
- Michelle Boyer, President's List
- Derek Cleveland, Dean's List
- Nathan Douglas, Dean's List
- Robert Hazuka, President's List
- Amber Hoggarth, President's List
- Alisha Johnson, President's List
- Eric Kossan, Dean's List
- James Nistler, President's List
- LaManda Nurnberger, President's List
- Devon Roberts-Flanagan, President's List
- Chelcee Shereck, Dean's List
- Matthew Smith, Dean's List
Nisswa, MN
- Seth Anderson, Dean's List
- Devon Charlier, President's List
- Julie Cummings, Dean's List
- Benjamin Dumbeck, Dean's List
- Lucy Felten, President's List
- Samuel Hardy, Dean's List
- Chandra Jorgens, President's List
- Delaney Kennedy, Dean's List
- Michael Kramer, Dean's List
- Josiah Kreutzfeldt, President's List
- Matthew Palmer, Dean's List
Pequot Lakes, MN
- Jeffery Aydelotte, Dean's List
- Sinthea Cheshire, Dean's List
- Nicholas Dailey, President's List
- Dalton Engholm, Dean's List
- Angela Finch, Dean's List
- Morena Hammer, President's List
- Skylor Hensch, Dean's List
- Leric Larson, President's List
- Kylee Mortenson, President's List
- Zachary Nelson, President's List
- Kyle Powers, Dean's List
- Chaunzi Segler, President's List
- Colten Sunde, President's List
- Aaron Trees, Dean's List
- Claudina Williams, President's List
- Sheridan Wilson, Dean's List
Pierz, MN
- Kristina Bleichner, President's List
- Talyre Boser, President's List
- Kayla Brisk, Dean's List
- Jack Curtiss, President's List
- Daisy Dembouski, Dean's List
- Ivy Dembouski, Dean's List
- Brooke Moren, President's List
- Paige Reardon, President's List
- Katelyn Waytashek, Dean's List
- Jacob Woitalla, Dean's List
Pillager, MN
- Hannah Gaalswyk, President's List
- Chasidy Greenwaldt, Dean's List
- Kelsie Hanson, President's List
- Katherine Johnson, President's List
- Heather Joslin, Dean's List
- Donovan Kobs, President's List
- Samantha Levig, Dean's List
- Justin Mast, President's List
- Alayna Piette, Dean's List
- Jeremy Weiland, President's List
- Jeffrey Zaleski, President's List
Pine River, MN
- Brianna Adkins, President's List
- Troy Anderson, Dean's List
- Vivian Bueckers, President's List
- Jauss Egberts, President's List
- Jesse Ekstrand, Dean's List
- Kasey Helms, President's List
- Kelsey Kline, Dean's List
- Mark Laputka, President's List
- Austin McAllister, Dean's List
- Mariah Oaks, Dean's List
- Luke Sechser, Dean's List
- MaryGrace Welte, President's List
Randall, MN
- Jodie Andersen, Dean's List
- Andrew Crosswhite, Dean's List
- Ashley Hines, President's List
- Shawn Jacobson, Dean's List
- Trevore Klein, President's List
- Loni Orth, Dean's List
- Samuel Toenies, Dean's List
Royalton, MN
- Amanda Decker, President's List
- Tyler Kloss, Dean's List
Sebeka, MN
- Logan Olson, President's List
Staples, MN
- Jessica Anderson, Dean's List
- Kathryn Barrett, President's List
- Elizabeth Brown, Dean's List
- Brandon Cameron, Dean's List
- Emily Cushing, Dean's List
- Gaylen Davidson, Dean's List
- Jennifer Dolezal, President's List
- Nicholas Downs, President's List
- Melinda Dukek, Dean's List
- Kyle Ekholm, Dean's List
- Shania Holst, Dean's List
- Ryle Jordan, Dean's List
- Molly Lindgren, President's List
- Darci McGillivray, President's List
- Nicholas O'Brien, President's List
- Jared Reining, Dean's List
- Jacob Smith, Dean's List
- Melissa Soule, Dean's List
- Keegan Wolmutt, President's List
- Sheena Ziegler, Dean's List
Swanville, MN
- Amber Bliese, President's List
Verndale, MN
- Travis Maciej, Dean's List
Wadena, MN
- Nicholas Carlson, Dean's List
- Tiana Hess, President's List
- Angel Norwood, Dean's List
- Shawn Riski, President's List
- Beth Schmitz, President's List
Walker, MN
- Jonathan Bieloh, President's List
- Alaina Taylor, President's List