Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    CLC Announces Fall Honors List

    By BrainerdDispatch.com Today at 2:01 p.m.

    Central Lakes College, Brainerd and Staples, has announced its 2016 fall semester honors list.

    The President's List includes 216 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits.

    The Dean's List includes 280 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

    The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

    Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college and is a member of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. The college serves about 6,000 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

    HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR

    Baxter, MN

    • Cody Anderson, Dean's List
    • Hannah Bankers, President's List
    • Jacob Bankers, President's List
    • Samantha Becker, President's List
    • Kassondra Blood, Dean's List
    • Victoria Blood, Dean's List
    • Hailey Bowers, Dean's List
    • Nicole Brown, President's List
    • Kole Busho, Dean's List
    • Tarrin Carter, Dean's List
    • Terry Crawford, President's List
    • Ali Crochet, President's List
    • Eva Dabill, Dean's List
    • Abigail Dahl, President's List
    • Shae Feltz, Dean's List
    • Jeffrey Fiebelkorn, President's List
    • Kalista Fruchey, Dean's List
    • Emily Gorman, President's List
    • Vincent Gundlach, Dean's List
    • Kayla Hamilton, Dean's List
    • Samantha Hartman, Dean's List
    • Alexandra Hartwig, Dean's List
    • Keith Haymaker, Dean's List
    • Noel Kampen, Dean's List
    • Mason Kroll, President's List
    • Gregg Lentz, President's List
    • Tyrell Levig, President's List
    • Aaron Lundgren, President's List
    • Michael Lyscio, President's List
    • Abbie Newman, President's List
    • Emily Opay, Dean's List
    • Cassy Peterson, Dean's List
    • Emily Price, Dean's List
    • James Reynolds, President's List
    • Priya Rozario, Dean's List
    • Paul Rueger, Dean's List
    • Adam Schulke, President's List
    • Shawn Thayer, President's List
    • Jennifer Thorson, Dean's List
    • Darren Thramer, Dean's List
    • Gunnar Tutt, President's List
    • Hannah Veith, Dean's List

    Brainerd, MN

    • Elliot Amick, President's List
    • Elise Anderson, President's List
    • Darcie Armstrong, Dean's List
    • Elizabeth Aydt, Dean's List
    • Marianne Bakkila, Dean's List
    • Melissa Barton, President's List
    • Robert Beavers, Dean's List
    • Claire Beckel, Dean's List
    • Emma Bestul, President's List
    • Benjamin Bjorklund, Dean's List
    • Gretchen Brau, President's List
    • Paige Bremer, President's List
    • Bodin Brooks, Dean's List
    • Greta Buehler, President's List
    • Amanda Buer, Dean's List
    • Casey Buller, President's List
    • Jennifer Burgau, President's List
    • Ashley Bursch, Dean's List
    • Abram Bussiere, Dean's List
    • Joshua Carter, Dean's List
    • Joseph Christenson, Dean's List
    • Joseph Coalwell, President's List
    • Kayla Cooper, Dean's List
    • Samantha DeRosier, Dean's List
    • Whitney Detjen, President's List
    • Ethan Erfurth, President's List
    • Raya Erickson, Dean's List
    • Taylor Erickson, Dean's List
    • Louis Eschenbacher, President's List
    • Emily Felsheim, Dean's List
    • Timothy Gangloff, President's List
    • Bethany Gielow, Dean's List
    • Philip Girdy, Dean's List
    • Kevin Gohman, Dean's List
    • Baylee Grenier, Dean's List
    • Heidi Grinde, Dean's List
    • Alaura Hagele, Dean's List
    • Joshua Hall, Dean's List
    • Ryan Hamann, President's List
    • Travis Hanson, Dean's List
    • Corey Harlson, Dean's List
    • Shelby Heyn, President's List
    • Tyler Huss, President's List
    • Tyler Jensen, Dean's List
    • Jayda Johnson, Dean's List
    • Krista Johnson, President's List
    • Madyson Johnson, Dean's List
    • Nicholas Johnson, President's List
    • Mercedes Juilfs, Dean's List
    • James Kasper, President's List
    • Latessa Keen, Dean's List
    • Heather Kelm, Dean's List
    • Alliahna Kiehlbauch, President's List
    • Jaelyn King, Dean's List
    • Taylor King, President's List
    • James Kingbird, Dean's List
    • Christian Kotchikian, President's List
    • Brady Kowalzek, Dean's List
    • Alysa Kramer, Dean's List
    • Allison Kunde, Dean's List
    • Amber Ledoux, Dean's List
    • Molly Lemberg, Dean's List
    • Devan Liebeg, Dean's List
    • Christopher Litzinger, President's List
    • Miona Majersky, Dean's List
    • Hannah Maloney, Dean's List
    • Randi Martin, Dean's List
    • Mercile Martinsen, President's List
    • Hannah McConville, President's List
    • Nicholas McCullough, President's List
    • Peyton Melby, President's List
    • Spencer Melby, Dean's List
    • Carie Mello, President's List
    • Baylee Milbeck, President's List
    • Brittany Miller, Dean's List
    • Ricky Morris, President's List
    • Susan Mullin, Dean's List
    • Sara Murphy, Dean's List
    • Martin Nelson, Dean's List
    • Mitchell Nelson, President's List
    • Tessa Nemeth-Miles, Dean's List
    • Alyssa Perez, Dean's List
    • Coltan Peterson, Dean's List
    • Crista Peterson, Dean's List
    • Christopher Pistone, Dean's List
    • Sammie Plattner, Dean's List
    • Abigail Plemel, President's List
    • Emma Polzin, Dean's List
    • Danielle Popp, President's List
    • Zachary Raymond, Dean's List
    • Carey Rezac, Dean's List
    • Christian Richards, President's List
    • Morgan Ross, Dean's List
    • McKinleigh Rude, Dean's List
    • Jacob Russell, President's List
    • Megan Schmidt, President's List
    • Sarah Schoutens, Dean's List
    • Ashley Searle, Dean's List
    • Edward Searle, President's List
    • Morgan Smith, Dean's List
    • Tarna Squires, President's List
    • Chad Stettler, President's List
    • Kaytlin Sunde, Dean's List
    • Samantha Tollefson, President's List
    • Artise Torrence, President's List
    • Joseph Tranvik, Dean's List
    • Jordan VanRisseghem, President's List
    • Kallie Voss, Dean's List
    • Alexander Vukelich, President's List
    • Shawna Wange, Dean's List
    • Faith Watson, Dean's List
    • Nicholas Weidell, Dean's List
    • Molly West, Dean's List
    • Shauna Wilkinson, Dean's List
    • Ashley Young, President's List
    • Jadyn Young, President's List
    • Joshua Scott, Dean's List

    Breezy Point, MN

    • Shelby Adkins, President's List
    • Barbara Bergquist, Dean's List
    • Kaisa Bernu, President's List
    • Nicholas Bickford, Dean's List
    • Ezra Case, Dean's List
    • Sophia Drake, Dean's List
    • Samuel Hendrickson, Dean's List
    • Samantha Olmscheid, President's List
    • Leslie Rowland, Dean's List
    • Nicholas Salvevold, Dean's List
    • Zane Shackle, President's List

    Browerville, MN

    • Heather Kleve, President's List
    • Lacey Koval, President's List
    • Annika Rick, Dean's List

    Clarissa, MN

    • Dalton Drayna, Dean's List
    • Kelly King, Dean's List

    Crosby, MN

    • Garret Davis, President's List
    • Kira Moses, President's List
    • Jorden Thatcher, Dean's List
    • Lauren Wiseley, Dean's List
    • Brook Witt, President's List
    • Amy Young, Dean's List

    Crosslake, MN

    • Jeremiah Dischinger, Dean's List
    • Ryan Prouty, Dean's List

    Cushing, MN

    • Megan Dumpprope, President's List
    • Kathleen Hanych, President's List
    • Madeline Lahr, President's List
    • Nicole Lahr, Dean's List

    Deerwood, MN

    • Grace Liljenquist, Dean's List
    • Richard Nolan, Dean's List
    • Jason Sanderson, Dean's List
    • Joseph Serfling, Dean's List
    • Rebecca Sharp, Dean's List

    Eagle Bend, MN

    • Mariah Elgin, President's List

    East Gull Lake, MN

    • Maddison Barnett, Dean's List
    • Darryl Bergerson, Dean's List
    • Emma Johnson, President's List
    • Taylor Olson, Dean's List
    • Timothy Sowers, Dean's List

    Emily, MN

    • Nathan Friesner, Dean's List

    Fifty Lakes, MN

    • Ethan Gibbs, Dean's List

    Fort Ripley, MN

    • Kaitlin Anderson, President's List
    • Kari Gordon, President's List
    • Trista Gottwalt, Dean's List
    • Patrick Hofmann, President's List
    • Devon Nelson, President's List
    • Lee Nusbaum, Dean's List
    • Gary Patton, President's List
    • Abbey Rushmeyer, President's List
    • Michele Stanek, Dean's List

    Garrison, MN

    • Devron Welch, President's List

    Hewitt, MN

    • Parker Shilling, President's List

    Ironton, MN

    • Melissa Deseth, Dean's List
    • Naomi Ringhand, President's List
    • Hailee Spratley, Dean's List
    • Lauren Steward, Dean's List

    Lake Shore, MN

    • Anna Ahrendt, Dean's List
    • Jason Schmitt, Dean's List
    • Caitlin Treague, President's List
    • Richard Treague, Dean's List

    Little Falls, MN

    • Lindsey Barnes, Dean's List
    • Peter Beam, Dean's List
    • Allison Boedigheimer, President's List
    • Rachel Brezinka, President's List
    • Joseph Esse, President's List
    • Nolan Groseclose, President's List
    • Patrick Hecht, President's List
    • Ben Hegna, President's List
    • Amy Heinen, President's List
    • Sara Jelinski, Dean's List
    • Jodi Jendro, Dean's List
    • Troy Knox, President's List
    • Nicholas Koester, President's List
    • Elijah LeMieur, President's List
    • Wyatt Nelson, President's List
    • Isabelle Pechan, President's List
    • Shelby Rossum, Dean's List
    • Megan Slettom, President's List
    • Ashley Witucki, President's List

    Menahga, MN

    • Andrew Rockensock, Dean's List

    Merrifield, MN

    • Leanne Bock, President's List
    • Mariah Fitch, President's List
    • Brady Houle, President's List
    • Cailee Jensen, Dean's List
    • Austin Kubesh, Dean's List
    • Kaycee Loftis, Dean's List
    • Grace Pegel, President's List
    • Gary Robinson, President's List
    • Christopher Stevens, President's List

    Motley, MN

    • Ashley Ayers, Dean's List
    • Michelle Boyer, President's List
    • Derek Cleveland, Dean's List
    • Nathan Douglas, Dean's List
    • Robert Hazuka, President's List
    • Amber Hoggarth, President's List
    • Alisha Johnson, President's List
    • Eric Kossan, Dean's List
    • James Nistler, President's List
    • LaManda Nurnberger, President's List
    • Devon Roberts-Flanagan, President's List
    • Chelcee Shereck, Dean's List
    • Matthew Smith, Dean's List

    Nisswa, MN

    • Seth Anderson, Dean's List
    • Devon Charlier, President's List
    • Julie Cummings, Dean's List
    • Benjamin Dumbeck, Dean's List
    • Lucy Felten, President's List
    • Samuel Hardy, Dean's List
    • Chandra Jorgens, President's List
    • Delaney Kennedy, Dean's List
    • Michael Kramer, Dean's List
    • Josiah Kreutzfeldt, President's List
    • Matthew Palmer, Dean's List

    Pequot Lakes, MN

    • Jeffery Aydelotte, Dean's List
    • Sinthea Cheshire, Dean's List
    • Nicholas Dailey, President's List
    • Dalton Engholm, Dean's List
    • Angela Finch, Dean's List
    • Morena Hammer, President's List
    • Skylor Hensch, Dean's List
    • Leric Larson, President's List
    • Kylee Mortenson, President's List
    • Zachary Nelson, President's List
    • Kyle Powers, Dean's List
    • Chaunzi Segler, President's List
    • Colten Sunde, President's List
    • Aaron Trees, Dean's List
    • Claudina Williams, President's List
    • Sheridan Wilson, Dean's List

    Pierz, MN

    • Kristina Bleichner, President's List
    • Talyre Boser, President's List
    • Kayla Brisk, Dean's List
    • Jack Curtiss, President's List
    • Daisy Dembouski, Dean's List
    • Ivy Dembouski, Dean's List
    • Brooke Moren, President's List
    • Paige Reardon, President's List
    • Katelyn Waytashek, Dean's List
    • Jacob Woitalla, Dean's List

    Pillager, MN

    • Hannah Gaalswyk, President's List
    • Chasidy Greenwaldt, Dean's List
    • Kelsie Hanson, President's List
    • Katherine Johnson, President's List
    • Heather Joslin, Dean's List
    • Donovan Kobs, President's List
    • Samantha Levig, Dean's List
    • Justin Mast, President's List
    • Alayna Piette, Dean's List
    • Jeremy Weiland, President's List
    • Jeffrey Zaleski, President's List

    Pine River, MN

    • Brianna Adkins, President's List
    • Troy Anderson, Dean's List
    • Vivian Bueckers, President's List
    • Jauss Egberts, President's List
    • Jesse Ekstrand, Dean's List
    • Kasey Helms, President's List
    • Kelsey Kline, Dean's List
    • Mark Laputka, President's List
    • Austin McAllister, Dean's List
    • Mariah Oaks, Dean's List
    • Luke Sechser, Dean's List
    • MaryGrace Welte, President's List

    Randall, MN

    • Jodie Andersen, Dean's List
    • Andrew Crosswhite, Dean's List
    • Ashley Hines, President's List
    • Shawn Jacobson, Dean's List
    • Trevore Klein, President's List
    • Loni Orth, Dean's List
    • Samuel Toenies, Dean's List

    Royalton, MN

    • Amanda Decker, President's List
    • Tyler Kloss, Dean's List

    Sebeka, MN

    • Logan Olson, President's List

    Staples, MN

    • Jessica Anderson, Dean's List
    • Kathryn Barrett, President's List
    • Elizabeth Brown, Dean's List
    • Brandon Cameron, Dean's List
    • Emily Cushing, Dean's List
    • Gaylen Davidson, Dean's List
    • Jennifer Dolezal, President's List
    • Nicholas Downs, President's List
    • Melinda Dukek, Dean's List
    • Kyle Ekholm, Dean's List
    • Shania Holst, Dean's List
    • Ryle Jordan, Dean's List
    • Molly Lindgren, President's List
    • Darci McGillivray, President's List
    • Nicholas O'Brien, President's List
    • Jared Reining, Dean's List
    • Jacob Smith, Dean's List
    • Melissa Soule, Dean's List
    • Keegan Wolmutt, President's List
    • Sheena Ziegler, Dean's List

    Swanville, MN

    • Amber Bliese, President's List

    Verndale, MN

    • Travis Maciej, Dean's List

    Wadena, MN

    • Nicholas Carlson, Dean's List
    • Tiana Hess, President's List
    • Angel Norwood, Dean's List
    • Shawn Riski, President's List
    • Beth Schmitz, President's List

    Walker, MN

    • Jonathan Bieloh, President's List
    • Alaina Taylor, President's List
    Explore related topics:NewsCLC Central Lakes CollegeCentral Lakes CollegeDeans ListCLC honors list
    Advertisement