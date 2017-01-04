CLC Announces Fall Honors List

The Dean's List includes 280 students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74.

The released honors list does not include students who have requested no release of information.

Central Lakes College is a comprehensive community and technical college and is a member of Minnesota State Colleges and Universities. The college serves about 6,000 students annually in liberal arts and career education programs.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME, HONOR

Baxter, MN

Cody Anderson, Dean's List

Hannah Bankers, President's List

Jacob Bankers, President's List

Samantha Becker, President's List

Kassondra Blood, Dean's List

Victoria Blood, Dean's List

Hailey Bowers, Dean's List

Nicole Brown, President's List

Kole Busho, Dean's List

Tarrin Carter, Dean's List

Terry Crawford, President's List

Ali Crochet, President's List

Eva Dabill, Dean's List

Abigail Dahl, President's List

Shae Feltz, Dean's List

Jeffrey Fiebelkorn, President's List

Kalista Fruchey, Dean's List

Emily Gorman, President's List

Vincent Gundlach, Dean's List

Kayla Hamilton, Dean's List

Samantha Hartman, Dean's List

Alexandra Hartwig, Dean's List

Keith Haymaker, Dean's List

Noel Kampen, Dean's List

Mason Kroll, President's List

Gregg Lentz, President's List

Tyrell Levig, President's List

Aaron Lundgren, President's List

Michael Lyscio, President's List

Abbie Newman, President's List

Emily Opay, Dean's List

Cassy Peterson, Dean's List

Emily Price, Dean's List

James Reynolds, President's List

Priya Rozario, Dean's List

Paul Rueger, Dean's List

Adam Schulke, President's List

Shawn Thayer, President's List

Jennifer Thorson, Dean's List

Darren Thramer, Dean's List

Gunnar Tutt, President's List

Hannah Veith, Dean's List

Brainerd, MN

Elliot Amick, President's List

Elise Anderson, President's List

Darcie Armstrong, Dean's List

Elizabeth Aydt, Dean's List

Marianne Bakkila, Dean's List

Melissa Barton, President's List

Robert Beavers, Dean's List

Claire Beckel, Dean's List

Emma Bestul, President's List

Benjamin Bjorklund, Dean's List

Gretchen Brau, President's List

Paige Bremer, President's List

Bodin Brooks, Dean's List

Greta Buehler, President's List

Amanda Buer, Dean's List

Casey Buller, President's List

Jennifer Burgau, President's List

Ashley Bursch, Dean's List

Abram Bussiere, Dean's List

Joshua Carter, Dean's List

Joseph Christenson, Dean's List

Joseph Coalwell, President's List

Kayla Cooper, Dean's List

Samantha DeRosier, Dean's List

Whitney Detjen, President's List

Ethan Erfurth, President's List

Raya Erickson, Dean's List

Taylor Erickson, Dean's List

Louis Eschenbacher, President's List

Emily Felsheim, Dean's List

Timothy Gangloff, President's List

Bethany Gielow, Dean's List

Philip Girdy, Dean's List

Kevin Gohman, Dean's List

Baylee Grenier, Dean's List

Heidi Grinde, Dean's List

Alaura Hagele, Dean's List

Joshua Hall, Dean's List

Ryan Hamann, President's List

Travis Hanson, Dean's List

Corey Harlson, Dean's List

Shelby Heyn, President's List

Tyler Huss, President's List

Tyler Jensen, Dean's List

Jayda Johnson, Dean's List

Krista Johnson, President's List

Madyson Johnson, Dean's List

Nicholas Johnson, President's List

Mercedes Juilfs, Dean's List

James Kasper, President's List

Latessa Keen, Dean's List

Heather Kelm, Dean's List

Alliahna Kiehlbauch, President's List

Jaelyn King, Dean's List

Taylor King, President's List

James Kingbird, Dean's List

Christian Kotchikian, President's List

Brady Kowalzek, Dean's List

Alysa Kramer, Dean's List

Allison Kunde, Dean's List

Amber Ledoux, Dean's List

Molly Lemberg, Dean's List

Devan Liebeg, Dean's List

Christopher Litzinger, President's List

Miona Majersky, Dean's List

Hannah Maloney, Dean's List

Randi Martin, Dean's List

Mercile Martinsen, President's List

Hannah McConville, President's List

Nicholas McCullough, President's List

Peyton Melby, President's List

Spencer Melby, Dean's List

Carie Mello, President's List

Baylee Milbeck, President's List

Brittany Miller, Dean's List

Ricky Morris, President's List

Susan Mullin, Dean's List

Sara Murphy, Dean's List

Martin Nelson, Dean's List

Mitchell Nelson, President's List

Tessa Nemeth-Miles, Dean's List

Alyssa Perez, Dean's List

Coltan Peterson, Dean's List

Crista Peterson, Dean's List

Christopher Pistone, Dean's List

Sammie Plattner, Dean's List

Abigail Plemel, President's List

Emma Polzin, Dean's List

Danielle Popp, President's List

Zachary Raymond, Dean's List

Carey Rezac, Dean's List

Christian Richards, President's List

Morgan Ross, Dean's List

McKinleigh Rude, Dean's List

Jacob Russell, President's List

Megan Schmidt, President's List

Sarah Schoutens, Dean's List

Ashley Searle, Dean's List

Edward Searle, President's List

Morgan Smith, Dean's List

Tarna Squires, President's List

Chad Stettler, President's List

Kaytlin Sunde, Dean's List

Samantha Tollefson, President's List

Artise Torrence, President's List

Joseph Tranvik, Dean's List

Jordan VanRisseghem, President's List

Kallie Voss, Dean's List

Alexander Vukelich, President's List

Shawna Wange, Dean's List

Faith Watson, Dean's List

Nicholas Weidell, Dean's List

Molly West, Dean's List

Shauna Wilkinson, Dean's List

Ashley Young, President's List

Jadyn Young, President's List

Joshua Scott, Dean's List

Breezy Point, MN

Shelby Adkins, President's List

Barbara Bergquist, Dean's List

Kaisa Bernu, President's List

Nicholas Bickford, Dean's List

Ezra Case, Dean's List

Sophia Drake, Dean's List

Samuel Hendrickson, Dean's List

Samantha Olmscheid, President's List

Leslie Rowland, Dean's List

Nicholas Salvevold, Dean's List

Zane Shackle, President's List

Browerville, MN

Heather Kleve, President's List

Lacey Koval, President's List

Annika Rick, Dean's List

Clarissa, MN

Dalton Drayna, Dean's List

Kelly King, Dean's List

Crosby, MN

Garret Davis, President's List

Kira Moses, President's List

Jorden Thatcher, Dean's List

Lauren Wiseley, Dean's List

Brook Witt, President's List

Amy Young, Dean's List

Crosslake, MN

Jeremiah Dischinger, Dean's List

Ryan Prouty, Dean's List

Cushing, MN

Megan Dumpprope, President's List

Kathleen Hanych, President's List

Madeline Lahr, President's List

Nicole Lahr, Dean's List

Deerwood, MN

Grace Liljenquist, Dean's List

Richard Nolan, Dean's List

Jason Sanderson, Dean's List

Joseph Serfling, Dean's List

Rebecca Sharp, Dean's List

Eagle Bend, MN

Mariah Elgin, President's List

East Gull Lake, MN

Maddison Barnett, Dean's List

Darryl Bergerson, Dean's List

Emma Johnson, President's List

Taylor Olson, Dean's List

Timothy Sowers, Dean's List

Emily, MN

Nathan Friesner, Dean's List

Fifty Lakes, MN

Ethan Gibbs, Dean's List

Fort Ripley, MN

Kaitlin Anderson, President's List

Kari Gordon, President's List

Trista Gottwalt, Dean's List

Patrick Hofmann, President's List

Devon Nelson, President's List

Lee Nusbaum, Dean's List

Gary Patton, President's List

Abbey Rushmeyer, President's List

Michele Stanek, Dean's List

Garrison, MN

Devron Welch, President's List

Hewitt, MN

Parker Shilling, President's List

Ironton, MN

Melissa Deseth, Dean's List

Naomi Ringhand, President's List

Hailee Spratley, Dean's List

Lauren Steward, Dean's List

Lake Shore, MN

Anna Ahrendt, Dean's List

Jason Schmitt, Dean's List

Caitlin Treague, President's List

Richard Treague, Dean's List

Little Falls, MN

Lindsey Barnes, Dean's List

Peter Beam, Dean's List

Allison Boedigheimer, President's List

Rachel Brezinka, President's List

Joseph Esse, President's List

Nolan Groseclose, President's List

Patrick Hecht, President's List

Ben Hegna, President's List

Amy Heinen, President's List

Sara Jelinski, Dean's List

Jodi Jendro, Dean's List

Troy Knox, President's List

Nicholas Koester, President's List

Elijah LeMieur, President's List

Wyatt Nelson, President's List

Isabelle Pechan, President's List

Shelby Rossum, Dean's List

Megan Slettom, President's List

Ashley Witucki, President's List

Menahga, MN

Andrew Rockensock, Dean's List

Merrifield, MN

Leanne Bock, President's List

Mariah Fitch, President's List

Brady Houle, President's List

Cailee Jensen, Dean's List

Austin Kubesh, Dean's List

Kaycee Loftis, Dean's List

Grace Pegel, President's List

Gary Robinson, President's List

Christopher Stevens, President's List

Motley, MN

Ashley Ayers, Dean's List

Michelle Boyer, President's List

Derek Cleveland, Dean's List

Nathan Douglas, Dean's List

Robert Hazuka, President's List

Amber Hoggarth, President's List

Alisha Johnson, President's List

Eric Kossan, Dean's List

James Nistler, President's List

LaManda Nurnberger, President's List

Devon Roberts-Flanagan, President's List

Chelcee Shereck, Dean's List

Matthew Smith, Dean's List

Nisswa, MN

Seth Anderson, Dean's List

Devon Charlier, President's List

Julie Cummings, Dean's List

Benjamin Dumbeck, Dean's List

Lucy Felten, President's List

Samuel Hardy, Dean's List

Chandra Jorgens, President's List

Delaney Kennedy, Dean's List

Michael Kramer, Dean's List

Josiah Kreutzfeldt, President's List

Matthew Palmer, Dean's List

Pequot Lakes, MN

Jeffery Aydelotte, Dean's List

Sinthea Cheshire, Dean's List

Nicholas Dailey, President's List

Dalton Engholm, Dean's List

Angela Finch, Dean's List

Morena Hammer, President's List

Skylor Hensch, Dean's List

Leric Larson, President's List

Kylee Mortenson, President's List

Zachary Nelson, President's List

Kyle Powers, Dean's List

Chaunzi Segler, President's List

Colten Sunde, President's List

Aaron Trees, Dean's List

Claudina Williams, President's List

Sheridan Wilson, Dean's List

Pierz, MN

Kristina Bleichner, President's List

Talyre Boser, President's List

Kayla Brisk, Dean's List

Jack Curtiss, President's List

Daisy Dembouski, Dean's List

Ivy Dembouski, Dean's List

Brooke Moren, President's List

Paige Reardon, President's List

Katelyn Waytashek, Dean's List

Jacob Woitalla, Dean's List

Pillager, MN

Hannah Gaalswyk, President's List

Chasidy Greenwaldt, Dean's List

Kelsie Hanson, President's List

Katherine Johnson, President's List

Heather Joslin, Dean's List

Donovan Kobs, President's List

Samantha Levig, Dean's List

Justin Mast, President's List

Alayna Piette, Dean's List

Jeremy Weiland, President's List

Jeffrey Zaleski, President's List

Pine River, MN

Brianna Adkins, President's List

Troy Anderson, Dean's List

Vivian Bueckers, President's List

Jauss Egberts, President's List

Jesse Ekstrand, Dean's List

Kasey Helms, President's List

Kelsey Kline, Dean's List

Mark Laputka, President's List

Austin McAllister, Dean's List

Mariah Oaks, Dean's List

Luke Sechser, Dean's List

MaryGrace Welte, President's List

Randall, MN

Jodie Andersen, Dean's List

Andrew Crosswhite, Dean's List

Ashley Hines, President's List

Shawn Jacobson, Dean's List

Trevore Klein, President's List

Loni Orth, Dean's List

Samuel Toenies, Dean's List

Royalton, MN

Amanda Decker, President's List

Tyler Kloss, Dean's List

Sebeka, MN

Logan Olson, President's List

Staples, MN

Jessica Anderson, Dean's List

Kathryn Barrett, President's List

Elizabeth Brown, Dean's List

Brandon Cameron, Dean's List

Emily Cushing, Dean's List

Gaylen Davidson, Dean's List

Jennifer Dolezal, President's List

Nicholas Downs, President's List

Melinda Dukek, Dean's List

Kyle Ekholm, Dean's List

Shania Holst, Dean's List

Ryle Jordan, Dean's List

Molly Lindgren, President's List

Darci McGillivray, President's List

Nicholas O'Brien, President's List

Jared Reining, Dean's List

Jacob Smith, Dean's List

Melissa Soule, Dean's List

Keegan Wolmutt, President's List

Sheena Ziegler, Dean's List

Swanville, MN

Amber Bliese, President's List

Verndale, MN

Travis Maciej, Dean's List

Wadena, MN

Nicholas Carlson, Dean's List

Tiana Hess, President's List

Angel Norwood, Dean's List

Shawn Riski, President's List

Beth Schmitz, President's List

Walker, MN