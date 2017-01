To be named to the Dean's List, students must have completed 12 degree-seeking semester credits and achieved at least a 3.50 grade point average (on a 4.0 scale).

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Baxter, MN

Tonya Dill

Pierz, MN

Kiah Marschel

Royalton, MN

Brooke Bursch

Walker, MN