Fat Tuesday bikers

Ryan Anderson rides down Easy Street on fresh powder Tuesday with members of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Patrol and Crew during a Fat Tuesday night ride in the Cuyuna Country State Recreation Area. The Crew celebrated the #ForCuyuna fundraising campaign that raised $670,000 for the expansion of the Cuyuna Lakes Mountain Bike Trails. The Fat Tuesday group meets each week at 8 p.m. at the Miners Mountain Rally Center, which is near the access to Pennington Mine Lake. Steve Kohls/ Brainerd Dispatch