Commissioners unanimously approved a land use map amendment requested by the Potlatch Corporation for about 225 acres of timberland located along Sorenson Lake Road, near the Mississippi River. The amendment changed the designated use of the land from rural residential 10 and rural residential 20—which allows for 10- and 20-acre lots—to rural residential 5 and rural residential 2.5, allowing 5- and 2.5-acre lots.

According to the county's land use ordinance, these new designations promote development "in those portions of the county outside the shoreland district and beyond areas of anticipated municipal growth, where such development is desired and most suitable." Rural residential 5 is considered low-density and its primary use is for single-family residential units. Rural residential 2.5 is considered moderate-density.

Chris Pence, land services supervisor, told the board the county's planning commission/board of adjustment unanimously recommended approval of the land use amendment change. The commission found the amendment was consistent with the county's comprehensive plan and was warranted based upon information provided by the applicant.

Pence said the parcels fall outside the 1,000-foot buffer along the river, so do not qualify for special considerations made within shoreland districts.

The amendment did not go unopposed, however. Representatives of Center Township, where the land is located, changed their stance to note opposition to the change after a petition signed by 28 residents was submitted. Originally, the town board supported the amendment, although requested the subdivision go no smaller than 5 acres. After reviewing the petition, the board changed its recommendation to 15-acre parcels and requested the amendment not be made.

The 10-page petition pointed to a multitude of concerns related to increasing development within the Mississippi River watershed.

"The Potlatch Corp. property that is subject to approval of further subdivision is not only located in the Mississippi River major watershed, the property abuts to the backwaters of the Mississippi and drains directly into the Mississippi north of Brainerd," the petition stated. "These waters are a habitat for many species and abundant with wild rice for waterfowl management. When we turn the faucet and enjoy a cool drink of clean water, Crow Wing County's woods and waters may not be the first thing we think about, but perhaps we should."

The petition also noted the property is located in a region with one of the state's highest deer densities and is a habitat for endangered, threatened and special concern species, and pointed to other hydrologic and habitat loss concerns.

"Preserve what has been entrusted to you, so our grandchildren and future generations can experience the pristine areas that Crow Wing County has to offer," the petition stated. "Preservation of our water quality, habitat, scenery and beautiful community starts with you. As a wise man, my father, once told me, 'God doesn't make land anymore. We need to cherish the gifts we have received.'"

At a Dec. 15 planning commission/board of adjustment meeting, Rod Osterloh of commercial real estate company Close-Converse spoke on behalf of Potlatch.

In Potlatch's ownership since the 1970s, the land was used as commercial timberland and is part of the company's hunting land leasing program. Osterloh explained Potlatch did not seek out buyers for the property, but rather was approached by an interested party.

Osterloh said when the corporation is approached by a buyer, the land in question goes through a rigorous examination process to determine whether the sale is appropriate. This includes a look at potential environmental and archaeological concerns, what the highest and best use of the property might be and whether its potential use fits within the characteristics of the surrounding neighborhood.

This neighborhood includes the subdivision Pines on the Mississippi along with other homes and cabins in the immediate area, Osterloh said. The township road providing access to the Potlatch land is a paved township road, and utilities are already available in the area, he added.

Osterloh said a survey of the property revealed "a number of significant issues," including multiple intersecting power lines, roadways, easements and encroachments. This was most obvious in the southernmost parcel, where several of these combined to slice up the 40-acre area into numerous smaller parcels. The smallest of these is 3 acres, Osterloh said.

"Part of the purpose for asking for this rezoning is to help future owners of this property by solving any issues and problems now, before a transaction," Osterloh told the planning commission. "It isn't that they have an intention right now to subdivide this into a whole bunch of lots and sell 2.5-acre building sites. But it does provide them with flexibility, in case they do need and want to sell a smaller parcel in order to clean up some of this ownership."

No members of the public appeared in opposition at Tuesday's county board meeting, although commissioners were presented with the petition and associated materials provided as part of the application for the land use map amendment. The board approved the amendment 5-0.