Car crashes into power pole, injures teen

The Morrison County Sheriff's Officers responded to a one-vehicle crash at 6:20 p.m. on Hilton Road, near 58th Street in Bellevue Township near Royalton. The teen driver, Lauren Thielman of Royalton, was traveling south on Haven Road in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu, when she lost control of the vehicle and it went in the ditch and struck a power pole, the sheriff's office reported. She was transported to a hospital by Gold Cross Ambulance with undetermined injuries.