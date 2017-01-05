Minnesota-owned grocer expanding to super store

What started as a mom and pop grocery store in 1975 has now expanded to this huge supermarket that has a bunch of new features that have never before been seen in the Fosston area.

Leah Palubicki, Store Owner: "We have an off sale liquor store, a pharmacy with a drive thru, we've added Caribou coffee to Fosston."

And there’s also a very unique feature Leah Palubicki added to her super store.

Her sister's gift shop.

Meghan Palubicki, Gift Shop Owner: "I've never seen anything like this but then again I’ve never met anyone like our family. We like to challenge ourselves, do something a little a bit different, and I think it is really paying off for us."

The closest store even remotely similar to Palubicki's is Wal-Mart in Crookston, about 45 miles away.

Palubicki's owner says her prices are more competitive than you might think.

Leah Palubicki: "We are known as being the low price leader. Low pricing is definitely what grew our company and we continue to offer those deals to our customers."

And customers love having a super store in their back yard.

Julie Quinn, Shopper: "I like it because the people are really nice and friendly and if I need any help finding anything they're always willing to drop everything and help me out.”

Barbara McKelvy, Shopper: "It’s absolutely awesome, beautiful, and a pleasure to be in. I walked around for a couple hours just because I like being in here."

If weeks of foot traffic are any indication, the Palubicki's re-investment will pay off.