St. Cloud State University announces fall semester Dean's List
ST. CLOUD – St. Cloud State University has announced the names of more than 1,300 students whose academic achievement placed them on the 2016 Fall Semester Dean’s List. To be eligible for the honor, students must have a grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
HOMETOWN, NAME, COLLEGE, MAJOR
Baxter
- William Taylor Rickmeyer, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies
Brainerd
- Kaylin Marie Cherne, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
- Dawn Michelle Fimon, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology
- Erica Renee Rehnblom, College of Science and Engineering, Biomedical Sciences
- Sarah Jasmine Steinfeldt, College of Liberal Arts, Film Studies
- Dax Douglas Van Steenwyk, College of Liberal Arts, English
- Shayna Lin Vastila, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
Breezy Point
- Hannah Lee Brandanger, School of Education, Elementary Education
Browerville
- Chad R Brever, School of Health and Human Services, Health and Physical Education
Cass Lake
- Ryan Louis Baird, College of Science and Engineering, Technology Education
Crosby
- Rebecca Lynn Schmitz, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing
- Slade Michael Simpson, College of Science and Engineering, Mathematics Teaching
Crosslake
- John Olaf Holt, School of Education, SPED: Academic & Behavioral Strategist
Deerwood
- Brandon Lee Strange, College of Science and Engineering, Statistics
Fort Ripley
- Randall Thomas Oldenburg, College of Liberal Arts, Philosophy
Grey Eagle
- Drew Carole Kingston, School of Health and Human Services, Recreation and Sports Management
- Bailey Michael Van Beck, Herberger Business School, Finance
Hillman
- Jasmine Marie Kruschek, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
- Mardon Ellen So, College of Liberal Arts, Sociology-Interdepartmental
- Jennifer Cecelia Studniski, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing
Little Falls
- Chantelle Jo Anderson, College of Liberal Arts, Music Teaching
- Kallie Nicole Baumgartner, School of Health and Human Services, Athletic Training
- Daniel Scott Benson, School of Public Affairs, Criminal Justice Studies
- Stephanie Lynn Brill, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology
- Hailey Nicole Meier Claseman, College of Liberal Arts, Music
- Meade Ethan Erickson, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
- Ryan Charles Foreman, College of Science and Engineering, Life Science/General Sci Ed Gr 5-12
- Robert Joseph Geisenhof, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
- Andrea Paige Simmonds, College of Liberal Arts, English
Long Prairie
- Paul Joseph Chan, Herberger Business School, Accounting
- Whitney Jo Eckel, College of Science and Engineering, Mathematics Teaching
- Laura Ann Geisenhof, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
- Kaitlin Marie Schneider, School of Health and Human Services, Community Health
Pequot Lakes
- Brianna Gene Aase, College of Liberal Arts, Art Education
Pierz
- Kailey Lee Egan, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
- Jordon Allan Goebel, College of Liberal Arts, Psychology
- Tarynn Elizabeth Kasper, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing
- Chastity Marie Lanners, School of Health and Human Services, Community Psychology
- Kendra Rose Przybilla, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work
- Alex Mark Stangl, College of Science and Engineering, Mechanical Engineering
- Beth Ann Stuckmayer, Herberger Business School, Accounting
- Trisha Ann Welle, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work
Pillager
- Hannah Kay Horn, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing
- Kelly Marie Mast, School of Education, Early Childhood Education
Pine River
- Sarah Colleen Rudlang, College of Liberal Arts, Mass Communications
Randall
- Tammy Marie Steffen, School of Education, Elementary/K-6 Education
Royalton
- Autumn Nicole Lanners, Herberger Business School, General Business
- Ryan Steven Masog, Herberger Business School, Accounting
- Valerie Rose Neu, School of Health and Human Services, Nursing
- Carrie M Norberg, Herberger Business School, Finance
- Beth Margaret Oldakowski, Herberger Business School, Management
- Erika Elizabeth Zimmerman, Herberger Business School, Accounting
Staples
- Samantha Rae Weyer, School of Health and Human Services, Social Work
Verndale
- Zachary Allen Johnson, College of Science and Engineering, Computer Engineering
- Walker John Motzko, School of Public Affairs, Social Studies Education