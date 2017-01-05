Deerwood Civic & Commerce donates to City of Deerwood

Under the direction of Sarah Habighorst, Girl Scout Troop 16 volunteered and ran the Kid's Area with games and face painting during Summerfest; Girl Scout Troop 16 received $875 toward their planned trip to the Girl Scout National Convention in Columbus, Ohio, in October 2017. The Bay Lake Area Lions received $1,000 for the annual Kid's Christmas Lunch with Santa. Other requests for donations were reviewed and sent as funds were available.

The new event coordinator, Drew Wikelius, will kick off the Deerwood Gun Show to be held on Feb. 25-26 at the Deerwood Auditorium.

For more information on upcoming events, leave a voicemail message for Drew at 218-534-2936 or email info@deerwoodcommerce.org.