11th Back to Basics event set Feb. 11

"We love that this event continues to bring in more and more people," stated event coordinator Quinn Swanson in a news release. "We're ramping up everyday, with the intention to make this the best Back to Basics yet."

In its 11th year, Back to Basics has a diverse set of workshops and presentations. Workshops range from farming and living off-grid to saving seeds, and food preservation topics to permaculture.

In addition to the more than 40 workshops, the list of businesses signing up for the vendor fair is expanding by the week. Last year's event hosted 46 vendors, a record high for the event. The sustainability fair is free and will be open to the public from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

School-aged (kindergarten through fourth grade) children's programming runs concurrently. The event hosted by Happy Dancing Turtle and Pine River-Backus Community Education.

"Sustainable and resilient living topics are resonating with people," stated Swanson in the release. "More people participated last year, than ever before. Our goal is to host an event that is fun and educational."

A keynote address will be from J. Drake Hamilton, science policy director at Fresh Energy. Fresh Energy is a Minnesota-based nonprofit that has been working for more than 20 years to shape a clean energy future. Hamilton is an expert in climate policy at the state and national levels with a background in geography, climatology and water resources. She is responsible for policy development and analysis of clean energy solutions that maximize economic opportunities for the Midwest. She has also been named among Minneapolis-St. Paul Magazine's 100 influential people "who make things happen."

Registration for participants is now open. The cost is $30 for a full day, including lunch, or $25 for seniors over 60 years old and full-time students. Sessions and lunch may also be purchased individually: $6 for a single workshop session, $12 for a double workshop session and $9 for lunch. The full day children's program is $20, including lunch.

Volunteer for half the day and receive lunch, an event T-shirt, and entry into workshops for free.

For those interested in having a vendor or exhibitor booth at this event, the cost is $30 per booth. Products and information at these booths must be sustainable in nature. Registrations may be submitted up until the event, space allowing.

Visit www.happydancingturtle.org to register and pay online for participation or to be a vendor. A volunteer form is also available online. For more information, call 218-587-2303 or B2B@happydancingturtle.org.