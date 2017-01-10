Pickup-school bus crash injures 1

The Minnesota State Patrol reported the crash occurred at 4:12 p.m. on Highway 210 near the intersection with Little Pine Trail in Sylvan Township.

Scott Lee Hudson, 61, of Motley, was driving a 1995 Ford F-150 pickup truck west on Highway 210. The school bus was stopped to let students off the bus when the F-150 rear-ended the bus. The state patrol reported five students were on board the bus at the time, ranging in age from 10-14 years old. None of the students nor the bus driver, Andrew Lawrence Doucette, 21, of Brainerd, were injured.

Hudson suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Hospital in Brainerd, where he was treated and then released.

Both Hudson and Doucette were reportedly wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, and Hudson's airbag deployed. Road conditions were snowy and icy, according to the crash report.