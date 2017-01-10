Truck driver killed in collision with snowplow

The plow was clearing snow and had its warning lights activated at the time of the 11:30 a.m. collision.

The driver of the Snap-on Tool truck was a 30-year-old St. Michael man. He was not immediately identified.

The plow driver was identified as Judy Breyfogle, 57, of Little Falls. She suffered minor injuries.

The collision remains under investigation by the State Patrol and MnDOT.