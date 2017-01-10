Pequot Lakes seniors selected for AAA Award

Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award, also known as the AAA Award, is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a B or better grade point average and participate in league-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Each school may nominate one male and one female, who then compete against other schools at the sub-section, section and state levels.

Tschida and Golden are active members in the school community. Golden, the daughter of Darren and Robin Golden, carries a 3.9 grade point average while participating in band, tennis and track. Golden was a team captain in tennis and earned all conference honors in both tennis and track. She is currently tied for the school record in the pole vault and hopes to improve on that mark this spring. In band, she has received superior ratings in her solo and ensembles throughout her high school career. Golden is undecided about where she will attend college next year but will pursue a pre-dental degree.

Tschida, the son of Tracy and Joe Tschida, participates in band, cross country and track and also has a 3.9 grade point average. Tschida has been a captain of the cross country team and track team while earning all conference honors in both. He has participated in three state tournaments, two as a member of the cross country team and once in track. In band, Tschida has received superior ratings in his solo and ensembles. Tschida plans to attend the St. Mary's University and will study philosophy.

Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving league member schools and administrative regions. League officials will announce the four award state recipients, a girl and a boy from both a Class A and AA at an on-court recognition during the state boys basketball tournament.